Kenya: The Impact of Sports Betting On Both Kenya's Economy and Society

opinion

It's hard to walk down a busy street in Nairobi or scroll through a Kenyan social media feed without noticing the buzz around sports betting.

Whether it's friends debating the weekend's Premier League matches or young guys huddled around a phone checking odds, the industry has woven itself into the fabric of everyday life here. Over the past decade, sports betting has exploded in Kenya. The industry has turned from a niche pastime into something huge, reshaping the economy and society. Millions of the youth risk their money every weekend on bets - especially parlays - with the promise of quick cash.

The growth of sports betting in Kenya

Sports betting has grown tremendously in Kenya, especially due to the increased popularity of European football. One thing we can all agree on is the popularity of football in Kenya. What better way to enjoy it than risking some money to bet on the teams you love and cheer for?

EPL weekends and Champions League nights are eagerly awaited by many who see them as the perfect chance to place bets while enjoying an exciting football match.

With the increased access to the internet and digital information, many youngsters are familiar with the most popular betting platforms. Nowadays, you will find many people turning to football prediction sites like Eagle Predict to get some information and tips on games to bet on. Eagle Predict uses statistics and current form of various football teams to deliver good football betting tips for anyone who may be looking to develop stronger betting strategies.

Many betting companies, such as Betika, 22Bet, Betway and OdiBets, which are allowed to operate in Kenya, have entered the scene. All of these operators strive to offer the most competitive odds and bonuses that attract users, and this leads to more growth in the betting and gambling realm. Mobile penetration has also played a role in Kenya's growth in sports betting.

Over 60% of the population have access to mobile phones, which are commonly used to place bets. Payment platforms like M-Pesa have also fuelled this growth by allowing seamless transactions between betting operators and users who can easily deposit to and withdraw funds from their betting accounts.

As the betting industry grows, many Kenyans are betting on sports like rugby, tennis and basketball, while some are just looking to experience the thrill of playing in online casinos. This gambling boom means one thing for the government - and that is generating revenue!

How is sports betting affecting Kenya's economy?

Sports betting has become a serious player in Kenya's economy, thanks to the billions of Kenyan shillings collected annually in revenue. Tax contributions from the sports betting industry are one of the Kenyan government's main sources of revenue.

The sports betting scene in the country is highly regulated, with betting companies required to pay taxes on their profits. According to the law, the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act imposes a 20% tax on betting winnings and a 15% tax on gross gaming revenues, which boosts government coffers.

This move has kicked off some heated debates, though. Some people believe these hefty taxes might dampen the industry's growth and chase away potential investors. Still, the government stands firm, saying these taxes are crucial to tackling problem gambling and ensuring that the money flowing in helps the country.

In the 2023/24 financial year alone, KRA collected a staggering Ksh24 billion from betting and gaming entities. The gambling regulatory body in Kenya, the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), has collected Ksh88.4 billion in taxes in the last five years - that's a pretty huge sum that the government should put to good use, such as supercharging the economy by contributing to infrastructure development, healthcare and education.

Another positive aspect of the betting industry is the introduction of employment opportunities, with thousands of Kenyans working as marketing professionals, local software and betting application developers, and customer service agents in betting companies.

Unfortunately, these economic benefits come with a flip side too. A huge chunk of the revenue comes from low-income earners, who comprise more than half of Kenya's population. These are the folks who bet small amounts like $0.08-0.04 (10-50 shillings), hoping to turn it into a windfall.

This gambling fever can drain household budgets and leave families struggling when the bets don't pay off. And with the government slapping a 15% tax on winnings and 20% on operator revenue, some argue it's hitting the poor hardest while the big firms still profit.

How is sports betting affecting societies in Kenya?

Regarding the impact of gambling on society, sports betting has revolutionised the social scene in Kenya. Walk into any bar and you'll hear debates about Manchester United or Gor Mahia F.C. Most talk is often tied to which team is carrying the season or who is betting on what.

On the bright side, this lively interaction has brought communities together and given young people something to rally around beyond politics or the recent Gen-Z demonstrations. However, sports betting comes with a dark undertone. Addiction is a real worry, especially among Kenyan youths aged between 18 and 35, where unemployment rates are highest. Stories of people losing rent money and school fees, piling up debts or even facing mental health crises are all too common.

Families break apart when someone chases losses. The pressure to "win big" can push people into risky behaviour, with some forced to engage in criminal activities such as robbery in order to fund their betting accounts, and unfortunately, continue the vicious cycle of losses and poverty.

Looking ahead

Kenya's sports betting scene is booming and is packed with serious revenue potential. As it keeps growing, it will have a major impact on both the economy and society. As for the future of Kenya's betting industry, if the country plays it smart, sports betting could be a sustainable economic engine.

Kenyans can push for better regulation, local sports investment and responsible gambling education. But without that, the social toll could outweigh the gains and leave a legacy of broken dreams. Whether sports betting lifts the nation or pulls it down depends on how everyone involved approaches and deals with this important topic.