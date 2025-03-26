Africa: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) - 'I Want to Win the Africa Cup of Nations'

At 35, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proves he is far from losing his shine. Still as fast, sharp, and determined, he remains one of the most feared forwards, capable of making a difference at any moment. Just like his brace against Kenya (2-1) on Match Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which earned the Panthers three crucial points, while keeping pressure on Côte d'Ivoire, another top team in Group F.

A campaign that promises to be decisive for the future of Gabon, with high-stakes matches to secure a place in the final stages of the competition. This qualification is the thread running through 2025, leading Gabon to Morocco--a highly anticipated return to the continental stage after missing the Ivorian edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. Thierry Mouyouma's men, buoyed by Aubameyang's impressive form, are determined to make a strong impression.

The lethal forward sat down with CAFOnline to talk about his ambitions for the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon finds itself in Group F, alongside Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, and Mozambique. What are your thoughts on this group?

I think it's the group of death. We're used to it now. We often end up in tough groups. But I think it's a good thing--it's a big test from the start. At least it gives a direction for the competition because if you manage to get out of this group, it means you're capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations. I think these are the biggest nations we could face, so it will give us a good idea when we come out of it.

How did you feel about Gabon's absence from the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire?

I think we missed out on a great AFCON because I personally watched it on TV, and it was really nice to see. I find it disappointing that we didn't participate. But we have to make up for it and go as far as we can in the next one.

Pierre-Emerick, you are going to play your sixth Africa Cup of Nations. After all these years of experience, how do you view this new participation in Morocco in 2025, and what goals have you set for yourself?

If I were to set myself a goal, it would be to win the Africa Cup of Nations. It would be a dream, perhaps seen as ambitious by some, but for me, it's a real objective. I'm going there with unwavering determination. It would also be something extraordinary for the country to reach the final and deliver a great performance. It would be truly incredible.

You are clearly one of the faces of your team and national squad. As a leader, how do you manage this pressure?

Yes, I think now I handle it well because of my experience. I react differently than before, when I could be more affected. Criticism is still hard to take, but that's the reality. Today, I am more mature. At my club, Al-Qadsiah FC, my role on the field involves me more in the game, which boosts my confidence. As for the pressure, it doesn't bother me anymore. I've been facing it for years.

As a senior member of the team, what message do you pass on to the younger players to motivate them? What advice do you give them?

The most important thing is to enjoy yourself, because it's a golden opportunity. If I look at my career, it's thanks to the AFCON that I was truly recognized on the world stage, especially with Gabon, and especially during the 2012 AFCON. Even though the ending was tough, it's a memorable experience. It's an incredible chance, especially when you're young, and sometimes I think young players forget this opportunity. So I advise them to enjoy every moment and play their football because that's how you grow. Mistakes are part of the game, but they help you improve. Of course, I'll give technical advice, but that stays between us.

What would you have liked to hear at the beginning of your career?

They told me the right things when I was young. But the thing I discovered later, which I wasn't prepared for, was the rise! Because it can happen very quickly. I remember I played the 2010 AFCON, where I was on the bench. And two years later, I was a starter, and they put me up there. So it's very complicated because there's also the backlash when you're, so to speak, the star. And when the results aren't there, of course, you're targeted. But that's just it--I think this is what surprised me. So if someone had warned me, it would have been nice. But I discovered it a bit the hard way. And as I said at the time, I sometimes reacted impulsively, probably making mistakes. But that's the past. I think now I try to set the best example for the young ones coming in and leave the field open for them for the future.