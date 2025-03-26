Africa: Ranking Member Shaheen Urges Bipartisan Support to Re-Authorize PEPFAR

press release

Washington — Today, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement on the deadline for PEPFAR Re-Authorization:

"The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is the world's largest bilateral HIV/AIDS assistance program. Since its creation by President George W. Bush, it has remained one of the most successful, bipartisan programs ever. PEPFAR has saved over 26 million lives across 55 countries—preventing the transfer of HIV/AIDS to more than 7.8 million children.

"Despite the overwhelming success of the program, PEPFAR's efforts to protect millions have been impaired by the Trump Administration's termination of foreign assistance and dismantling of USAID. The current administration has made many empty promises and assured Congress that the life-saving humanitarian assistance of PEPFAR will continue. But the reality is, PEPFAR funds remain on hold or have been cut entirely. As we reach the deadline to re-authorize PEPFAR, key provisions are set to expire today—provisions that require that 50% of total funding go towards treatment and that 10% go towards helping orphans and vulnerable children.

"The time to act is now. Congress must work together to re-authorize this bipartisan program for a full five years and send a clear signal to the Trump Administration that America will not back down from our commitment to save lives."