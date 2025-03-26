Zimbabwe: Politburo Meeting On Today

All is set for the Zanu PF Politburo meeting set for 10am.

President Mnangagwa will chair the meeting as the First Secretary of the party.

The meeting is expected to discuss a number of issues, among them the state of the economy, the crop situation, the state of the party and disciplinary issues.

During the last Politburo meeting, party members were urged to be disciplined.

The previous meeting also saw some rogue party members who were abusing social media to insult party leadership being expelled.

Others were suspended, depending on the gravity of their cases.