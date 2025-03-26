Liberia: MCSS Students Protest, Demanding Better Pay for Teachers

The ongoing protests by students demanding better pay for their teachers intensified this week, continuing to disrupt daily activities around the Capitol Hill By-Pass. The protests, which have now stretched into several days, show no signs of subsiding as students call for immediate increments in teachers' salaries, adding to the mounting pressure on the government to address long-standing concerns within the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS).

The protests began as a response to the dissatisfaction among teachers, many who have yet to receive adequate compensation for their work. The demonstrators (students), who gathered in large numbers, continue to block key streets, creating significant traffic disruptions as vehicles are unable to navigate through the barricaded areas.

The root of the unrest traces back to a communication from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), which raised serious concerns about the rapid admission of a large number of volunteer teachers within MCSS.

These teachers, many of whom had been enlisted under unclear or questionable circumstances, were causing an unanticipated strain on the government payroll.

To address this issue, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) convened a high-level meeting with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) earlier on Tuesday.

Chaired by Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, the Minister of Finance, the meeting included Dr. Jarso Jallah, the Minister of Education and Co-Chair of the MCSS Board, and Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Director-General of the Civil Service Agency, along with other key officials from the respective ministries.

After careful deliberation, it was agreed that the CSA would deploy verification teams across all MCSS schools to vet and validate the list of volunteer teachers. This process is expected to take about three weeks, during which all volunteers who meet the necessary criteria will be regularized and placed on the government payroll.

"This verification process is crucial to ensure that we do not unnecessarily bloat the CSA payroll, and at the same time, we maintain the quality of education at MCSS schools," said Minister Ngafuan during a press briefing after the meeting. "The teachers who pass this vetting process will become part of the regular public school system and will enjoy all benefits accordingly."

At the same time, the Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah addressed the media at the Ministry of Information, disclosing that out of 13,400 teachers, the government successfully provided salary top-ups to 9,271 educators. She also noted that the Civil Service Agency (CSA) is in the process of reviewing credentials submitted by the remaining teachers to facilitate their compensation.

"Let me set the record straight," Minister Jallah said. "The government isn't owing any teacher a salary. Every MCSS teacher's salary has been paid." Her remarks sought to reassure the public and quell any lingering concerns about the payment of teachers, reinforcing the government's commitment to support educators while addressing the students' grievances.

As the government begins this critical verification process, there remains deep frustration among students and teachers alike. While the government's decision to verify and regularize teachers has brought some hope to educators, the students' demands for better pay and conditions remain front and center. The protests have escalated in recent days, with students occupying streets near the Capitol Hill area, where traffic has been severely impacted by the demonstrators' presence.

"We will continue to protest until our teachers are given the respect and the pay, they deserve," one protest leader stated. "They are the backbone of our future, and we cannot sit idly by while they suffer."

The government has called on both students and teachers to return to class, stressing that steps are being taken to address the underlying issues. However, the ongoing protests highlight the growing dissatisfaction among the educational community, particularly among students who see their teachers as underpaid and undervalued.

With the student protests showing no signs of slowing down, tensions are rising. The unrest highlights not only the immediate concerns over teacher salaries but also broader systemic issues within Liberia's education sector, where both students and teachers feel that their needs are not being adequately addressed by the government.

As the verification process begins, both the government and the protesters will be watching closely to see how the situation develops. Will the promise of regularizing volunteer teachers alleviate the frustrations? Or will the protests continue, growing louder as calls for improved compensation and conditions for teachers echo throughout the country?

The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the government can resolve this issue swiftly or if the protests will force further action and potentially even greater disruptions to the education system.