West Africa: Liberian Writer Receives West Africa Intellectuals Award

As African literature continues to gain prominence in the global reading space, Liberian writers are paving the way for their country's recognition on the international scene.

Edmund Zar-Zar Bargblor, a distinguished Liberian writer, was awarded by the West Africa Intellectual Organization (WAIO) at its regional headquarters in Accra, Ghana, on Monday, March 24, 2025.

In a congratulatory note to Bargblor, the WAIO expressed appreciation for his impactful articles addressing Africa's governance, corruption, social, and economic development. The organization emphasized that Africa stories should be told by Africans.

Among Bargblor's published articles are:

- "Liberia's Self-Governance: Are We Truly Custodians of Our Nation?" - A deeper examination of who the real custodians are.

- "The Evil Hands of Corruption: Those Who Perpetuate Corruption in Society Are Also Victimized by Their Actions."

- "Are Liberians Really Ignorant of History or Merely Indifferent to the Lessons of Liberia's Past?" (Edmund Zar-Zar Bargblor's Perspective)

With over 25 years of writing experience, Bargblor has focused on various aspects of governance, particularly in Liberia.

The West Africa Intellectual Organization annually identifies key intellectual figures in Africa, awarding and honoring them for what they describe as their "Patriotic Giant" contributions. The organization also hosts a mini library that includes books, journals, articles, and research papers published by distinguished African writers, activists, politicians, journalists, and actors.

Bargblor's recognition as a recipient from Liberia of this prestigious award since 2009 signifies a significant stride towards greater acknowledgment by regional bodies.

Expressing his excitement upon receiving the award, Edmund Zar-Zar Bargblor thanked the WAIO and encouraged emerging Liberian writers to change the narrative, stating, "The pen has power; let's change our world."

Bargblor is a former Deputy Managing Director of the National Port Authority and a retired high school teacher who managed the mathematics department in the Providence School Department in Rhode Island and the Washington, D.C. school system in the United States.

He is a graduate of Cuttington University in Liberia, Howard University in Washington, D.C., and the Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel.