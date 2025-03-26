Zimbabwe: Sandton or Leila Khaled Drive - What's in a Name?

book review

William Shakespeare writes in Romeo and Juliet: "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet" suggesting that "a name is merely a label, not defining the true essence or quality of something."

So, what is in a name? In a quest to answer this open-ended question, I shall start with the locations of some Western embassies in Harare. For example, the United States embassy is at 2 Lorraine Drive in Bluff Hill.

The British embassy is at 3 Norfolk Road in Mt Pleasant; the German embassy is at 30 Ceres Road in Avondale, while the French embassy is located at 3 Princess Drive in Newlands, and, the Australian embassy is at 1 Green Close in Borrowdale. Details about the contact addresses are from the internet.

This representative sample should suffice. These embassies are in Harare's leafy suburbs and are located along roads with Western names. Nothing wrong with that, although they could have been renamed to reflect Zimbabwe's post-colonial identity and honour the heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle.

My point of departure is the American consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa. Located at 1 Sandton Drive, its location is already making waves as the City of Johannesburg plans to rename it to Leila Khaled.

Sandton is often referred to as "Africa's richest square mile" because it is "the commercial, business, and entertainment hub of South Africa, particularly for its financial district, luxury shopping, and iconic landmarks like Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square.

This name alone would make Leila Khaled Drive 'unsuitable'.

Who is Leila Khaled and why is she in the crosshairs of the South Africans and the Americans?

Why does the City of Johannesburg want to rename Sandton Drive after her and what are the implications?

Khaled (81), is an iconic Palestinian figure of resistance and liberation. She is known for her involvement in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

She became internationally known for her involvement in hijackings in the late 1960s and early 1970s, particularly the hijacking of TWA Flight 840 in 1969, and the attempted hijacking of El Al Flight 219 in 1970.

Khaled was imprisoned and later released in a prisoner swap. Her actions and the subsequent media coverage have made her a controversial and prominent figure in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to online sources, she remains an advocate for Palestinian rights. She has been a member of the Palestinian National Council.

If the City of Johannesburg is to proceed with the renaming, this will be the devil in the detail that could lead to further escalation of diplomatic relations between South Africa's and the US.

There are already many unresolved glitches that have soured their relations: the Expropriation Act, the International Court of Justice against Israel in support of the Palestinian people, the BRICS, relations with Iran, Russia and China.

Most recently, there has been the unprecedented expulsion of South Africa's top diplomat to Washington, Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, by the Trump administration. While some South Africans have welcomed the move, others have voiced serious concerns.

Unofficially, Americans have expressed deep-seated disdain.

The following headlines tell a story of what is at stake: "South Africans rally to rename Sandton Drive Leila Khaled Drive despite DA opposition" (NOWinSA); "US-South Africa tensions rise over Sandton Drive Street naming" (WION); "Can South Africa lose its US consulate in Johannesburg?" (WION); "Johannesburg votes to name US consulate street after terrorist" (Jewish Insider); "US 'will shut Johannesburg consulate' if street named after hijacker" (The Times); "SA can lose its consulate in Johannesburg" (BusinessTech); and, "Renaming of Sandton Drive will probably escalate tension with US" (City Press).

ANC's deputy secretary general, Nomvula Mokonyane, is reported as having expressed enthusiasm at the name change as this meant a complete rebranding of the consulate.

Singing Khaled's praises while articulating the ANC's close ties with Palestine, she reportedly said: "We want the United States embassy to change their letterhead to Number 1 Leila Khaled Drive.

"We are sending a message that they cannot dominate us and tell us what to do. It must be in their face, it must be in their computers, in their letterheads."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) told The Star newspaper that their support for the "motion to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian heroine, Leila Khaled" remained resolute. "Nothing changed from the EFF, we are still supporting the name change to Leila Khaled like we did with Winnie Mandela Drive."

Meanwhile, Action SA party said it remained opposed to the renaming and had "no intention of supporting the change. Action SA believed that Sandton Drive was a perfectly neutral and unifying name, and a perfectly appropriate name for a heterogeneous and cosmopolitan society like Johannesburg.

"The renaming of public landmarks to reinforce the city's heritage is well and good, as it honours those who have played a significant role in our history and strengthens our collective identity", their statement adds.

In an opinion piece, Kenneth Mokgatlhe wrote in September 2024: "The decision does a great disservice to the people of Johannesburg and South Africa at large, as Khaled has no significant connection to the city, the country or its history."

He adds, "Landmarks and monuments should celebrate individuals who have made meaningful contributions to South Africa. Such commemorations preserve and honour our national heritage. Renaming our streets after our own heroes in politics, the arts, sports, business or education enables us to tell a resonant story -- one that nurtures our development and enriches our collective identity".

However, the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF), strongly opposed the move. In a statement, it said: "The SAZF strongly opposes the City of Johannesburg's proposal to rename Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled ... We should honour figures who unite us, not those who promote violence. This proposal undermines Johannesburg's values and international reputation.

The national director of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, Wendy Kahn, said they "will continue to vehemently oppose the renaming of Sandton Drive. In this regard, we have worked tirelessly with all our friends in the Johannesburg City Council and we will continue to work with them to find a solution that will unite and not divide."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The opposition Patriotic Alliance party said the renaming should not be tolerated. In a statement, it said, "Besides the fact that Sandton Drive hosts the US Consulate and it would be profoundly insulting towards (the US) and contrary to South Africa's diplomatic relations with our second-largest trading partner, there are many deserving South African historical heroes who should rather be considered and who continue to be overlooked."

Some Americans have spoken vociferously about the renaming.

Colonel (Rtd) Chris Wyatt, has called the city of Johannesburg's decision "an own goal of epic proportions".

Joel B. Pollak, a senior editor-at-large at Breitbart News, warned that the name change could lead to the closure of the US consulate in Johannesburg, emphasising that it would not be relocated or reopened.

"The consulate will be closed and not be reopened. It will not be moved and go to another office. The United States will not do business with Johannesburg," he said.

In light of all these opposing viewpoints, Nelson Mandela's sharp response to an American journalist still rings true: "One of the mistakes which some political analysts make is to think that their enemies should be our enemies".

*Tendai H. Manzvanzvike is an independent social commentator. Feedback: [email protected]