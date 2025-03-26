Zimbabwe: Saiss Ignites Rural Dreams

A bold new initiative is turning the tide for talented, but underprivileged young athletes in Zimbabwe's rural areas - blending sport, education, and life skills to reshape futures.

At the heart of the Southern Africa International School of Sports (SAISS) is former Lengthens and Zim Saints midfielder Tatenda Magaisa, who has called on budding athletes to value both academics and sport, following in his footsteps.

Magaisa, now a combined science and physical education teacher at SAISS, also serves as assistant coach to former Dynamos captain Tafadzwa Maingire for the school's football team.

The school offers a holistic programme combining academics, sport, and industrial skills development, with a special focus on scouting and nurturing raw talent from remote parts of Zimbabwe across multiple sporting disciplines.

Magaisa, part of the team driving the SAISS project, said the initiative is designed to empower young footballers from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"We feel that many aspiring footballers come from underprivileged families, and we thought it was a good idea to help them nurture their talent," said Magaisa.

"Most academies in towns thrive on kids from rich families, so we want to give those from remote areas a chance."

"I always tell the youngsters that they can be gifted in both sport and academics, and that it's possible to strike a balance between the two. Dream big, chase those dreams, and never be afraid to work hard - you can achieve great things with determination."

SAISS has already begun talent identification efforts across Zimbabwe, with young athletes from areas such as Gokwe, Victoria Falls, Kwekwe, and Kadoma already enrolled in the programme.

The school's football setup is overseen by Maingire, whose decorated playing career included stints with several top-flight clubs in Zimbabwe and Botswana, as well as appearances in the CAF Champions League.

Now pouring his energy into coaching, Maingire is committed to shaping the next generation of professionals.

"We want to groom these boys to become professionals - whether in the Premier League or abroad," said Maingire.

"That's our main aim. We do need support in the form of training kits, cones, bibs, and other equipment. Anyone who can assist is welcome to come forward."

"Football is not easy - you have to be hardworking and committed to reach that level. We're making sure these boys understand that and train accordingly."

SAISS principal Taurai Augustine Nyahwata said the experience brought in by Magaisa and Maingire has had a profound impact on the students.

"We offer academics, sports, and industrial skills. Our main focus is on sport, but we believe that if a child doesn't make it in sport, they can fall back on industrial skills to become an entrepreneur," Nyahwata said.

"For our football teams, we have engaged the services of Tafadzwa Maingire and Tatenda Magaisa, and they're making a big difference in the lives of these young boys."