Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab militants launched a bombing attack on military bases in the town of Masjid Cali Guduud, located in the Middle Shabelle region, according to local reports.

Sources say both government forces and Al-Shabaab fighters exchanged heavy and light gunfire during the attack, which led to casualties on both sides, including deaths and injuries.

Initial reports suggest that government forces managed to repel the first wave of the assault, although gunfire is still being heard in the newly liberated Masjid Cali Guduud.

In recent weeks, Somali security forces, including members of the Somali Police and Haramcad special forces, have been deployed to the area in response to reports of Al-Shabaab activity.

Sources from Cadale, where Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is based, indicated that reinforcements have been sent to strengthen government forces combating Al-Shabaab in Masjid Cali Guduud.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, with the group's media outlets announcing that it has taken control of the town. No independent sources confirmed the claims.