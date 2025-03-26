Zimbabwe: Zim to Expand Walvis Bay Dry Port Capacity

National trade development and promotion body, ZimTrade has said the Walvis Bay Dry Port is strategically located near important trading routes and is expected to enhance Zimbabwe's access to different global markets and drive economic development.

Managed by the National Handling Services (NHS), the Zimbabwe Dry Port in Namibia was officially opened by President Mnangagwa in July 2019.

It is regarded as a game-changer in providing a strategic and cheaper gateway to the Atlantic Ocean for manufacturers and international businesses in Southern Africa.

Zimbabwe's Walvis Bay Dry Port provides a strategic gateway to markets in North and South America, West Africa and Europe. The facility has achieved significant gains and has had a positive impact on the economy since its establishment five years ago.

The port plays a critical role in promoting intra-regional trade while growing the country's exports within the SADC, with local businesses being encouraged to utilise the facility to expand their businesses.

Recently a Zimbabwean delegation toured the Zimbabwe Dry Port in Walvis Bay, Namibia, to explore plans for expansion.

On its X (Twitter) handle, ZimTrade said the plan included a new warehouse, enhanced infrastructure and trade efficiency as this strategic complex is set to become a major export hub for Zimbabwe.

"Located near important trading routes, the port will boost our global trade routes and inspire economic development," said ZimTrade.

"Discussions with key stakeholders are currently underway to kickstart this vital project into action."

The dry port and other collaborative infrastructure projects are expected to boost the momentum towards achieving a common regional integration objective.

Among the products and services offered by the dry port are containers and break-bulk handling, vehicle storage, bonded warehousing and storage, freight forwarding, packaging/unpacking containers, stuffing and de-stuffing containers, container repair, and other value-added services.

A dry port, sometimes referred to as an inland port, is an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road or rail to a seaport, operating as a centre for the transshipment of sea cargo to inland destinations.

The Zimbabwean dry port at Walvis Bay was built on land straddling about 19 000 square metres leased to Zimbabwe by Namibia for 50 years.

NHS is the mainstay of the ground-handling industry in Zimbabwe and specialises in passenger and aircraft handling, cargo handling and storage, ramp handling, lounges services, and shrink-wrapping services.

The company has an array of ground support equipment that can handle any type of aircraft up to A380.