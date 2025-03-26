Zimbabwe: Innscor's Diesel Usage Drops As Zesa Power Supply Increases

Diversified group Innscor Africa Limited says electricity usage by its business units increased by 18,97 percent to 119 493 megawatt hours (MWh), leading to a 28 percent drop in diesel used to power generators as the availability of grid-fed electricity improved during the 2024 financial year.

On the other hand, the group used 3 365 709 cubic meters of water, with 3,18 percent sourced from municipal water and local authorities 45,77 percent from borehole water and the balance of 51,05 percent from dams.

In its financial report for 2024, the firm said efficiency in the use of various production materials was key to its objective of reducing negative environmental impact as well as a driver for profitability.

By setting objectives with corresponding targets, each business is working towards optimising the use of natural resources to improve the efficiency of production processes and systems.

It said the efficient use of resources translated to reduced cost of production as well as less negative impact on the environment.

According to the report, the group noted under the sustainability section that it used a total of 119 493 MWh.

"The Innscor Group of businesses recorded 3 043 912 litres of diesel used to run generators as a result of power outages experienced throughout the reporting year, a decrease of 28 percent compared to F2023

"A total of 8 133 568 litres of diesel was used by the group for production (5 089 656 litres) and generator usage (3 043 912 litres) compared to 9 584 511 litres in 2023, a drop of 15 percent.

"This drop in diesel usage is as a result of a 28 percent drop in diesel to run generators usage as the availability of grid-fed electricity improved during F2024," reads part of the report.

It added that the businesses were also starting to migrate from diesel-run to electric or (Liquid Petroleum Gas) LPG-run forklifts, reducing the amount of diesel for processing needed while improving air quality and efficiency

On water usage, the group used a total of 3 365 709m3 of water.

It noted that its free-range pasture dairy, Mafuro Farming, expanded in F2024 to include a new farm outside Kwekwe. As a result of this, the Group's dam water usage has increased significantly.

Mafuro Farming accounted for 44,74 percent of the group's total water usage.

The group said it was working towards reducing its water usage rather than water consumption.

One key approach to water conservation being implemented across the group is behavioural change, by making employees aware of the importance of conserving water and by businesses installing efficient faucets to reduce water usage.

"The group has instigated a number of water conservation initiatives within its operating procedures to further reduce their water usage. AMP Meats, for example, has implemented a leak detection and repair system where, through regular monitoring, leaks can be identified on a daily basis.

"At Profeeds condensate steam at the boilers points is re-used as a water source while Irvine's recycles 80m3 of water a day for cleaning crates. The Baker's Inn's new plant in Bulawayo uses the latest technology for its cooling system and crate washing to minimise water usage."

It added that at The Buffalo Brewing Company (TBBC) through condensate recovery of over 70 percent and a reduced water consumption ratio by over 35 percent, TBBC strives to minimise its water usage footprint.