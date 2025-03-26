Zimbabwe: Broadcaster Puts Life Story On Paper

Writing an autobiography requires immense bravery, a clear conscience and a significant investment of time.

These personal narratives often stir debate and expose the author to public scrutiny.

Yet, they have the power to evoke a range of emotions, from laughter to tears, providing readers with priceless moments.

Such works become even more engaging when authored by prominent public figures we admire. One such individual is Tendayi Jennifer Chakanyuka, who has bravely shared her journey as a broadcaster, mother and living legend.

She recently published her first book, titled; "The Sweet Thaaang . . . It's An Attitude."

This launch, coinciding with the height of Women's Month celebrations, is not just a reflection of her life; it serves as a powerful commentary on women's issues that require urgent attention.

From her rebellious childhood to her experiences with love and her advocacy for women's rights, Chakanyuka encapsulates it all in her autobiography, now available on bookshelves.

Her editor, Phillip Chidavaenzi, along with her mentor, Joyce Jenje-Makwenda - who encouraged Chakanyuka to write more - describes this book as a remarkable triumph.

Fellow broadcaster, Tich Mataz who officiated at the launch could not hide his elation as Chakanyuka nailed it in the book worth the wait.

It was a seven-year wait from Chakanyuka, who also took the opportunity to explain her moniker, "The Sweet Thaaang", which kept many people guessing over the years.

This powerful memoir evokes a spectrum of emotions, making readers laugh, feel anger, and even shed tears.

Chakanyuka writes with deep passion, sharing her journey as a daughter, sister, and mother who has endured immense challenges in her pursuit of justice.

In all her 14 chapters, Chakanyuka tackled several issues. These range from her upbringing at Makumbi Mission (now Visitation) and life at St John's Emerald Hill to Nagle House in Marondera, where she completed her Advanced Level studies.

Her time at Harare Polytechnic, where she studied Mass Communication, and her experiences at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation are also addressed in this book.

There is something spiritual and fulfilling about this book, as Chakanyuka poured out her heart. She recounted her past experiences in a manner that leaves readers yearning for the next chapter. Once you start reading it, you will find yourself easily flipping to the next page.

Her imagery, powerful song-writing technique, and overall narration of events are exceptional. The input of her editor, Chidavaenzi, is strongly felt by those who have read his works. It was a combination of two great minds who collaborated to create an impressive book.

In her own narration, Chakanyuka recalled how she came up with the idea to write this book.

"The dream was birthed seven years ago; that is when I started. The experience was therapeutic. It's about my journey as a broadcaster and how I was inspired by the likes of Eunice Goto.

"I have always loved radio, and that's why I ended up working as a broadcaster over the years. I worked hard to be where I am today, despite my poor start," she recalled. She also praised her editor, Chidavaenzi, for his patience.

"I would like to thank Mr Chidavaenzi for his patience in the making of this book. It was not easy to come up with this book, but he took his time editing the scripts. There are many people who helped me throughout the process of creating this book, including my family."

Chidavaenzi commended Chakanyuka for sacrificing her time to write the book.

He noted that she is following new trends where journalists share their stories by writing books.

"If you look at global trends, journalists are beginning to write books, which is quite encouraging. It's also quite encouraging that this is beginning to happen in Zimbabwe," he stressed.

Chidavaenzi revealed that it is not easy to work with authors.

"Chakanyuka is certainly not an easy person to work with, but we have managed to complete this book.

"As you know, some authors have a tendency to drop their projects, and whether you are going to do rewrites or simply edit is another issue. All they want is to see their books edited and published," he said.

Chidavaenzi lauded Chakanyuka for her bravery in writing her memoir. "It takes a lot of bravery to write a biography open to public scrutiny. She did not sanitise her experiences as a writer; there are priceless life lessons in her book."

Former workmate Leander Kandiero described Chakanyuka's initiative as historic.

"History is made in many interesting ways. I had the opportunity to work with her, and we also attended the same school at St John's Emerald Hill.

"We met at ZBC, where I had the chance to host a breakfast show with her, and today we are here together as she launches her book. She volunteered to be my mentor, and I can safely say congratulations on this achievement," he narrated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Jenje-Makwenda, who encouraged her to write more books.

"Of course, I have written many books over the years, and this book is about her character. She didn't sugar-coat anything; she wrote about who she is. She also addressed the abuse women in the media face in this book," she explained.

Jenje-Makwenda also stressed how powerful biographies can be when written with passion, as is the case with Chakanyuka.

She didn't dilute anything in her quest to win the hearts of readers.

It's a book one can read over and over again, as she shared some of the priceless moments in life. To say she nailed it would be an understatement.

Perhaps the term "magical" aptly describes this prolific work of literary art.

It's a book worth the wait and purchasing.