Zimbabwe: Zemura Faces Familiar Foes Lookman, Osimhen

Jordan Zemura is guaranteed to start against Nigeria in a group C FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, but it's not certain where he plays against familiar foes Atalanta's Ademola Lookman and Napoli man Victor Osimhen on loan at Galatasaray.

The Udinese man, a utility player for the Warriors, put up a man-of-the-match performance in an advanced role in Benin's draw, but admits Nigeria's attack can be brutal at Godswill Akpabio, in Uyo.

"Lookman at Atalanta is a very talented player. We also know that Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world," said Zemura.

"So playing against them at club football is also very difficult. There is a lot of focus on these players because of how good they are and how effective they are in games."

For that reason, coach Michael Nees may be forced to consider Nigeria's quality in attack and its abilities which come with devastating effects against any African opposition.

These are some of the considerations:

Divine Lunga's ability to cope with a relentless Super Eagles attack

Zemura taking up one of the attacking places meant Tawanda Chirewa, Tawanda Maswanhise and Walter Musona all started on the bench.

Zemura is unlikely to be intimidated by Nigeria's attack. Against Rwanda Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen led the attack, and Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze added to the danger down the flanks.

The Udinese man was outstanding against Benin, assisting all two goals for Marshal Munetsi and Knowledge Musona, hence crucial in Warriors attack

Zemura on the other hand says he is ready to play wherever Nees decides to play him, for as long as it helps the team and bring results.

"Since I have been here with the Warriors, I have been playing everywhere, from left back, to central midfield, upfront. So, yeah. I feel comfortable doing that and I quite enjoy it," he said.

"The one thing that my father used to tell me when I was young was to be versatile and be able to play in many different positions.

"And also to feel comfortable in any position that you are asked to play so you can help the team in different ways," said Zemura.

Zemura speaks from a position of authority, having faced Atalanta's Lookman while Osimhen was at Napoli when the Zimbabwean joined Udenese for the 2023/24 season.

Although Lookman mostly plays wide on the left at Atalanta, his position in Nigeria's attack means he can easily drift wide right as they seek to harm the Warriors.

"Both these players are very effective and it's gonna be a challenge to keep them quiet. But we are ready for that challenge and we will do everything that we can," said Zemura.