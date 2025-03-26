Zimbabwe: Bosso Hike Charges, Bhibhiza Buried

The Premier Soccer League has acceded to Highlanders' request to raise charges for their blockbuster fixture against Scottland at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

Rodwell Thabe, the Premier Soccer League acting chief executive confirmed that Highlanders had sought permission to hike gate charges.

Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders spokesperson confirmed that they had raised gate charges for the tie.

Rest of ground tickets have been pegged at US$5, VIP US$10 and VVIP US$20, up from US$3, US$5 and US$10 respectively.

"Yes our charges for the match are true. This is a high-profile match," said Maphosa.

Highlanders still smarting from their 2-2 draw away at GreenFuel on March 16, will be eager to add more ammunition to their side with players that they had not yet registered following a transfer ban after they failed to pay former coach Baltemar Brito.

Highlanders and Scottland have drawn good crowds to stadia so far.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders match day marshal and security for over four decades, Mkhulunyelwa Ndlovu better known to Bosso followers as Bhibhiza was laid to rest at Luveve Cemetery yesterday.

He passed on at his Luveve home last week on Thursday. He had been unwell for some time.

He was in his 60s.

Scores of people from all walks of life came to bid farewell to a true Bosso son who risked limb and life for the club. He had permanent physical scars from his battles with opposition fans.

"It's a great loss, he was very passionate about the club.

"He loved Bosso with his whole heart may his family be comforted. Sehambile umdala weBosso," said ex-Bosso coach Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu.

Former Highlanders striker Graham Ncube said: "He was a great Skwamula (match day assistant) that we started to know about when were very young. He undoubtedly had a big love for Bosso ithimu yezwe lonke."

The late Ndlovu started following Highlanders in the early 1970s and rose to being one of the club's security guys, putting his life on the line on many instances when there were pre-match tussles at the gates or tunnels.

He worked with several generations of players and executives.

Upon retiring from his job at a Lobengula Street shop, Bhibhiza got a job at Highlanders, given to him solely in recognition of his great service to the club as a volunteer.

He worked with the likes of Masuku twins Ngqaingqai and Mujombo and Canaan 'Mudara wehembe tsuku' Ncube.