Zimbabwe: Ausc Boss Mutoya Zim-Bound

The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 chief executive, Stanley Mutoya, is expected in Zimbabwe tomorrow for a three-day visit that runs until March 29.

The visit is part of the ongoing preparations for the prestigious Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA), scheduled for May 24, 2025.

Mutoya's mission is to assess Zimbabwe's readiness to host the awards, which celebrate sporting excellence across Southern Africa.

During the visit, local authorities will present a comprehensive State of Readiness Report detailing logistical, infrastructural, and operational plans.

The itinerary also includes a site inspection of the proposed RASA venue, giving the AUSC Region 5 delegation a chance to evaluate facilities and ensure they meet hosting standards.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mutoya underscored the importance of collaboration and excellence in delivering a world-class event.

"RASA is more than just a celebration of athletic talent, it is a platform that unites the Region through sport and excellence. Our visit to Zimbabwe is aimed at ensuring all preparations are on track for what promises to be a memorable event," he said.

This will be Zimbabwe's first time hosting RASA since the awards were launched in 2016.

The Regional Annual Sports Awards were established to recognise and celebrate sporting excellence within the 10 AUSC Region 5 Member States, under the theme "Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Innovation".

The awards honour outstanding athletes, coaches, and sports administrators who have excelled at both national and international levels.

Notable past winners include Zimbabwe's own Kirsty Coventry, the inaugural Sportswoman of the Year in 2016, and South African sprint sensation Wayde van Niekerk, who claimed the Sportsperson of the Year title in both 2016 and 2017.

Other recipients of the top award include Karabo Sibanda (2018), Caster Semenya (2019), Andile Dlamini (2023), and Letsile Tebogo (2024).

The awards were not held from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond recognising sporting excellence, RASA aims to promote the role of sport in regional integration and development. It also serves to encourage fair play and inspire youth participation across all levels of sport.

Since its inception, the event has played a key role in elevating the profile of sport in Southern Africa. It provides a prestigious platform to showcase talent and fosters unity among member states through the shared celebration of achievement.

Additionally, it drives investment in infrastructure, development programmes, and youth engagement initiatives.

Hosting the 2025 edition presents Zimbabwe with a unique opportunity to demonstrate its organisational capacity, hospitality, and sporting infrastructure.

The event is expected to boost tourism, media exposure, and the local economy, while also inspiring young Zimbabweans by bringing regional sporting heroes closer to home.

Mutoya stressed the importance of readiness and partnership ahead of the event:

"RASA is a symbol of unity, excellence, and progress in sport. Zimbabwe's hosting of the 2025 edition is not only a vote of confidence, but also a chance to leave a lasting legacy for sport in the country. Our mission during this visit is to ensure everything is on track for a successful and impactful event."

The 2025 ceremony is expected to attract high-profile dignitaries, elite athletes, and key sports stakeholders from across Southern Africa.

RASA was first hosted by South Africa in 2016 and remained there until 2018. Namibia hosted in 2019, before the COVID-19 hiatus. The event resumed in 2023 in Eswatini, followed by Lusaka, Zambia, in 2024.

RASA is one of four flagship initiatives under the AUSC Region 5 Rewards Programme.

The others are the Ten-Year Service Awards, conferred on members with a decade of continuous service; the Medals of Honour, presented biennially during the Region 5 Youth Games; and the Sports Hall of Fame, which inducts distinguished retired figures for lifelong recognition.

Now, with Harare set to host the 2025 RASA, Zimbabwe finds itself on the cusp of making history - welcoming the Region to celebrate excellence, unity, and the power of sport.