Zimbabwe: Mutasa Vows Mwos No Pushovers

Veteran coach Lloyd Mutasa says MWOS are in the Premier Soccer League to stay, after the debutants made an explosive start to life in the topflight.

The Norton-based side, nicknamed "The Punters", shocked many by topping the log standings when the league paused for the FIFA international break last week.

Mutasa, whose team beat giants Highlanders, edged Yadah, and drew against Bikita Minerals, said the strong start exceeded expectations.

"I'm very impressed with the take-off - seven points out of a possible nine and leading the table going into the FIFA break," said Mutasa.

"It's something we hadn't anticipated in our debut season.

"However, it's still early days. We've only played three games, so we must keep our feet on the ground and make it a habit to collect as many points as possible.

"The main goal from the club leadership is to survive relegation and stay in the league in our first season."

MWOS earned their spot in the topflight after acquiring the ZPC Hwange franchise, following the power utility's decision to withdraw from the league - they already have another team, ZPC Kariba, in the Premiership.

This came after MWOS narrowly lost the promotion race to Scottland, who also earned a ticket to the PSL and will likely renew rivalries with the Norton side at the top level.

"I told the boys we had been itching for a place in the Premiership and through God's grace, it finally happened," said Mutasa.

"Opportunities like this don't come often, so we need to seize the moment and show the local football community that we belong at this level."

MWOS bolstered their squad with a mix of topflight experience and youthful energy.

They retained nearly half of last season's squad and added key signings such as Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, Billy Veremu, Claude Mapoka, Innocent Zambezi, and Ghanaian winger Wilson Mensah.

"We identified key areas to strengthen and brought in experienced players like Martin Mapisa and Francis Tizayi because the goalkeeping department is very important," said Mutasa.

"We also reinforced all departments to make sure every position has players with Premiership experience, while maintaining a good blend of youth and experience."

Mutasa said the international break came at a good time for his team, giving them a chance to reset after a tough opening stretch and to nurse injuries.

"We used the break to refocus and consolidate our gains. It was also important to refresh our legs after gruelling fixtures at the start of the season.

"Now we look forward to being on the road again for our next game against FC Platinum at Mandava this weekend.

"It's going to be a tough outing, but the break also allowed some of our injured players, like Claude Mapoka, to recover."