Zimbabwe: Munetsi Sounds Alarm On African Footballers

25 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Ex — Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi, now in the English Premier League, has highlighted a key issue affecting African footballers and expressed his desire to drive change.

Even after moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers in England, Munetsi still dedicates 10 percent of his salary to the Marshall Munetsi Foundation.

His foundation aims to help underprivileged children realise their potential through sport and art.

The Zimbabwe Warriors captain also set his eyes on being at the forefront of changing the African football image.

Munetsi is concerned that the African football image remains marred by spendthrift behaviour and massive scandals.

One such example is Lerato Chabangu, who has fallen on hard times and has no income to support himself and his family.

His career came to a surprise halt, and he has faced some difficulties off the field. Sadly, it resulted in wasting money and alcohol addiction. Chabangu has since started rehabilitation.

In 2023 Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was in the middle of an attempted rape case that saw him spend significant time on the sidelines.

Though he was later cleared, the French footballer faces charges of attacking a number of women.

Mendy was also accused of attempted rape of another woman, aged 29, who said he had also molested her at his home in 2021.

In addition, the 28-year-old Munetsi is one of few players who are a part of the FIFPRO's Global Player Council.

One of their goals is to stop bogus football agents from taking advantage of aspiring African footballers.

In an interview with Wolverhampton publication Molineux News, Munetsi said one of his goals as a footballer is to help change the African footballers' image.

"I want to make a difference. Life at the end of the day is much more than sport and football," he said. "Helping those in need is also very important to me, so I will keep on doing it as long as I can. Even if you are able to change 10 people's lives, it would be worth it for me.

"I still do my part in Africa and in the world in general, we have so many things to change and improve. It's something that I'm passionate about, and I was fortunate to be part of that board and contribute in certain areas that I can." - farpost.co.za/Sports Reporter.

