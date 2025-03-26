Africa: Sables Plot Friendlies Ahead of Africa Cup

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) president Losson Mtongwiza says the Sables will engage in a series of international friendlies as they intensify preparations for the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda, set for July.

The Africa Cup serves as the continent's direct qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, and the Sables are determined to secure a return to the global stage for the first time since 1991.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sport last week, Mtongwiza revealed that the national team's schedule includes matches against regional and international sides, including a possible clash with the USA Under-23 side. He also confirmed plans to host matches at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds in Bulawayo.

"We have a couple of games lined up -- home and away against Zambia. We will also play Botswana and the UAE, and we're pushing to include a match against the USA Under-23s in June. We are hoping to bring in either the Limpopo Blue Bulls or Loftus 200, and that would be our second match in Bulawayo, if we can secure it," said Mtongwiza.

The draw for the Africa Cup was conducted last month, with Zimbabwe placed in a tough Pool A alongside continental heavyweights Morocco, Kenya, and Uganda. The tournament, scheduled for 20-28 July, will see the Sables begin their campaign at the quarter-final stage against Morocco - winners of the Africa Cup Repechage.

The other quarter-final in Pool A pits fierce East African rivals Kenya and Uganda against each other, with the winners of the two matches advancing to the first semi-final.

In Pool B, Namibia will face Senegal, while Algeria take on Côte d'Ivoire in the remaining quarter-final fixtures.

Zimbabwe go into this year's competition as defending champions, having clinched the Africa Cup title last year for the first time in 12 years. They are also the top seeds in the tournament.

The Sables made history as the first African team to compete in the Rugby World Cup, featuring in the inaugural editions in 1987 and 1991. However, they've failed to return to the global stage since, as Namibia eventually overtook them in qualification dominance. South Africa, who debuted in 1995 as hosts and winners, joined the global fold later.

With over three decades since their last appearance on rugby's biggest stage, the ZRU has made World Cup qualification a top priority -- and the road to 2027 begins in earnest this July. - @brandon_malvin