Zimbabwe: Ministry Halts Proposed Seke Road Cemetery

The construction of the Watervlei Burial Memorial Park, recently approved by the Harare City Council, has been halted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care due to serious health risks associated with its location.

The cemetery was planned to be built along Seke Road, adjacent to the Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant, raising significant concerns about potential water contamination from decomposing human remains and chemicals.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora formally objected to the project, citing the proximity of the cemetery to the water treatment facility.

In a letter addressed to Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, Dr Mombeshora said no consultations were conducted with the Ministry of Health and Child Care. "This falls short of the requirements of the Public Health Act," he said.

Dr Mombeshora emphasised that the cemetery's location violates World Health Organisation guidelines, which recommend a buffer zone of at least 1 to 2 kilometres between cemeteries and water treatment sites.

The Minister raised alarm over the risks associated with water pipes running through the proposed cemetery area.

"Corpses discharge chemicals and impurities that could seep into the groundwater," he said, highlighting how rainwater could carry these contaminants into the raw water supply, posing a severe health hazard to the community.

Despite warnings from the Harare Water Department about the potential health risks, the Harare City Council issued a permit for the cemetery's construction.

The decision has sparked allegations of corruption, with claims that some council members acquired the land through dubious means, initially intended for residential and commercial development.

After the Government intervened, the land was repurposed for a cemetery.

Minister Garwe previously expressed strong objections to the council's decision, suggesting that it was influenced by corruption and a lack of due diligence.

"Some councillors had acquired the land through corrupt means, prompting a change in plans to establish a cemetery," he said.

This history of questionable practices has led to significant public distrust in the council's decision-making process.

The cemetery's location raises fears of contamination, reminiscent of the recent Lake Chivero pollution incident, which devastated local wildlife and fish populations.

Stakeholders worry that the cemetery's proximity to the stream feeding into the raw water source increases the risk of pollution.

Noted Dr Mombeshora: "The cemetery is too close to the stream, raising the chances of contamination of Seke Dam's ground and surface water."

Residents and environmental activists have voiced concern about the health risks posed by the cemetery.

"We are worried about the safety of our water supply," one resident said.

"It's crucial that the council prioritises our health over development interests."