Africa: Trophy Reveal! a New Look for the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025

Trophy Reveal! a New Look for the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025

26 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
  • A new logo and trophy launched for the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025
  • The trophy symbolizes the young players' path, integrated with the map of Africa to reflect continental pride and unity
  • The tournament will be hosted in four stadiums across three cities, Casablanca, Mohemmedia and El Jadida, from 30 March-19 April, 2025

The TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025 will sport a new look that brings revitalized energy after the logo and innovative trophy were unveiled on Wednesday ahead of the 30 March-19 April tournament.

The launch marks a key moment in celebrating the beginning of the journey for the young African football talents who will be taking part in the prestigious tournament.

The concept behind the new trophy is 'Journey Begins' and embodies ambition, growth and the early steps towards these players' legendary futures.

It features a road-like structure symbolizing the player's path, integrated with the map of Africa to reflect continental pride and unity.

The logo design mirrors the new TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON trophy, including its base.

This foundation signifies the structure, guidance and support provided by CAF, highlighting our pivotal role in nurturing Africa's next generation of stars.

It is a path carved by passion, with a new look and new energy.

The TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON, Morocco 2025 also serves as a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Africa will be represented by 10 teams at the newly expanded showpiece set to take place in Qatar later this year.

To download the logo reveal video and official poster for the tournament, CLICK HERE

TotalEnergies CAF U-17 CAF AFCON, Morocco 2025 Groups:

  • GROUP A: Morocco (Hosts), Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia
  • GROUP B: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Africa, Egypt
  • GROUP C: Senegal, Gambia, Somalia, Tunisia
  • GROUP D: Mali, Angola, Cote d'Ivoire, Central African Republic

For the full fixture list for the tournament, CLICK HERE

For more information about the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON, Morocco 2025, visit www.cafonline.com.

