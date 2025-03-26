Kenya: Murkomen Offers Critical Editors, Reporters a Paid Trip to Elwak

26 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hit back at critics questioning security lapses, defending the efforts of security agencies amid rising cases of banditry and terror attacks.

Speaking on Wednesday during the National Police Service Development Partners Roundtable at the Kenya School of Government, Murkomen dismissed growing criticism from the media and social media users, arguing that many fail to grasp the challenges security officers face in maintaining national security.

The CS proposed taking journalists and critics to security operation zones to witness firsthand the risks and sacrifices made by officers.

"I know it is very easy for people to sit behind their computers and write stories about our police officers. I see it so often. I wish we could take some of these editors, journalists, and bloggers--not for the whole day, but even for half a day--to operational areas like Elwak," Murkomen stated.

"I want to request all the journalists who are writing very nice stories about us in Nairobi that I will provide free transport and fly a good number of them to Elwak. I want them to stay there for a week."

Murkomen emphasized that security officers are doing their best to protect the nation and that continuous criticism from the media undermines their work, especially during a period of heightened security threats.

"For your information, there are police officers there whom you will interact with, alongside the local people. From that experience alone, you will change your attitude about police officers," he said.

The CS's remarks come as insecurity remains a growing concern, with increasing cases of abductions and attacks targeting security personnel since he took over the Interior Ministry.

