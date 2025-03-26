Kenya: Duale Moved to Health Ministry in Ruto's Cabinet Reshuffle

Nairobi Kenya — President William Ruto has reorganized his Cabinet, moving Environment Aden Duale to the Ministry of Health where he will replace Deborah Barasa.

Barasa has been moved to Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry taking over from Duale in changes announced Wednesday.

"The President has congratulated the nominees and conveyed his best wishes as they undergo the requisite parliamentary approval process in fulfillment of legal requirements under our Constitution," said Felix Koskei, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service.

He said the reshuffle aims to enhance service delivery under the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Duale will take on the pressing challenges facing the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has been blamed for disruptions in healthcare services nationwide.

In the changes, Ruto nominated the widow of the late Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, Hanna, to a new position in the Ministry of Gender.

Cheptumo passed away last month while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

President William Ruto has also dismissed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi following a fallout over the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in June 2023.

The President nominated Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku to take over the Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes docket.

Ruku's appointment is subject to parliamentary approval.