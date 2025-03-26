Uganda: Nalukoola Sworn in, Asks Speaker for Special Session to Brief Country About Kawempe

Kampala — The Kawempe North MP, Erias Nalukoola has asked Speaker Among to accord him some substantial time on the Order Paper to articulate the predicament in Kawempe North. He asked he be given an opportunity to inform the nation of the issues affecting Kawempe North. Photo by

He said he need to make up for the time that Parliament was without former MP, Muhammad Segirinya due to imprisonment, then ill health that deprived his voters of representation in the 11th Parliament.

Nalukoola made the request after taking oath of allegiance and oath of Member of Parliament in the Speaker's Chambers.

"I request that when the sitting resumes, I will be accorded an opportunity to communicate to Parliament and the nation about the state of affairs of Kawempe North constituency, which has not been represented substantively for so long," Parliament Watch quoted Nalukoola as saying.

, And at that moment, I will make a request that we be accorded some more minutes on the floor. Indeed, the people of Kawempe North will be so grateful, because even as we talk now, we are suffering from floods, among other predicaments,

Speaker Among agreed to allocate Nalukoola more time for speaking noting, "When the House resumes, we will give you space. Because truth be told, they've not been represented for some time, because Ssegirinya was sick for some time, and they were deprived of representation. Welcome to 11th Parliament."

Speaker Among also explained the decision to have Nalukoola take oath in the Speaker's Chambers as opposed to the Chambers.

She said Nalukoola isn't the first MPs to take oath in the Speaker's Chambers as there are two previous MPs that have done so.

"Please take note that subscribing to the oath of allegiance and oath of Member of Parliament can either be in the chambers when the House is in session or it can be in the Speaker's Chambers when the House is in recess. We wouldn't want to deprive the good people of Kawempe representation because the House is on recess, and aware that we called off the House to allow Committees handle the ministerial policy statements, so we found it fit that we swear you in so that you are able to benefit from what you ought to benefit," noted Speaker Among.

According to Parliament Watch, the Speaker also instructed the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige to ensure that Nalukoola receives all benefits entitled to him as MP noting, "I will instruct that after this, you will provide the MP all his benefits including a car, even if he is going to be here for only a short time."