Somalia Extends Political Party Registration Deadline By 21 Days

Mogadishu — The Chairman of the National Election Commission, Abdikariin Ahmed Hassan, announced today that the deadline for political party registration has been extended by 21 days.

The original deadline was set for March 31. The extension is expected to provide political parties with more time to complete their registration process.

Hassan emphasized that the extension is crucial to ensure that all political parties are properly registered and have the right to participate in the upcoming national elections. He underscored the importance of this process for ensuring a fair and credible election system in Somalia.

The chairman also discussed the political situation in the country, stressing the importance of political parties' participation in local council elections as part of Somalia's democratic development.

He urged all political parties and their members to fully comply with the country's electoral rules and regulations to ensure free and fair elections.

The extension is expected to help political parties better prepare for the upcoming elections, ensuring equal opportunities for all parties to engage in the country's political processes.

Local council elections are scheduled to take place in June 2025 in Mogadishu.