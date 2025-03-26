Somalia: U.S.-Somali Forces Target Isis in Puntland's Bari Mountains

Mogadishu — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and Somali government forces have conducted a joint operation targeting ISIS militants in the Calmiskaad Mountains of the Bari region in Puntland, Somalia, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The operation, which took place late on Tuesday, resulted in the deaths of several ISIS fighters, according to initial reports. There were no civilian casualties, and efforts to fully assess the extent of militant losses are ongoing, authorities said.

The airstrikes, which focused on ISIS hideouts, were part of a broader military effort supported by Puntland's Darawish forces. These forces have been conducting an extensive campaign against the militants in the Caalmiskaad mountain range in recent weeks.

The Somali government, in partnership with international allies like AFRICOM, has emphasized its commitment to continue operations aimed at dismantling both ISIS and Al-Shabaab.

These groups, which have a stronghold in parts of Somalia, have been responsible for numerous attacks, presenting significant security challenges for the country.

The offensive is part of a larger effort to counter growing extremist threats in Somalia, where both ISIS and Al-Shabaab remain active, carrying out attacks on civilians and military targets alike.

The Somali government has vowed to continue its fight against these groups, with AFRICOM providing critical air and intelligence support.