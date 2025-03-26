East Africa: MCB Appoints New Chief Representative Officer in East Africa

Nairobi — The Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) has appointed seasoned banker Felix Gichaga as its new Chief Representative Officer in East Africa.

Announcing the appointment, the lender noted that Felix brings extensive knowledge of the banking sector across the African continent, which will be instrumental in his role at MCB and within the region.

"Felix Gichaga joins MCB with a strong commitment to Africa's development and a passion for supporting local enterprises, fostering entrepreneurship, and contributing to community development.

"His professional values of integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a commitment to enhancing stakeholder relationships align perfectly with MCB's mission to drive sustainable growth and provide innovative financial solutions," MCB said in a press statement.

In his new role, he will focus on strengthening MCB's presence in Kenya and the wider East African market.

"The Bank's mission aligns with my professional values. I believe in the importance of ethical leadership that prioritizes the greater good," Gichaga said.

His primary objectives include increasing market penetration and brand awareness, forging strategic local partnerships, providing tailored financial solutions, and offering advisory services to corporate clients.

Felix's knowledge of regional dynamics, ability to identify emerging trends, and expertise in building strategic partnerships will be vital in achieving these goals.

By harnessing the strengths of the Mauritian International Financial Centre (MIFC) and MCB, Felix is confident in effectively implementing his objectives in Kenya and East Africa, ultimately enhancing MCB's market presence and contributing positively to the local economy.

"The strengths of the Mauritian International Financial Centre (MIFC) and Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) present significant opportunities to achieve my objectives as Chief Representative Officer in Kenya. By leveraging these strengths, I am confident that we can achieve our goals and overcome the main challenges," he said.

While the key challenges remain access to finance, infrastructure deficiencies, market volatility, and supply chain disruptions, MCB's new Chief Representative Officer believes that MCB can provide accessible financing solutions, invest in infrastructure development, and propose tangible risk management strategies.

MCB also plans to offer financing solutions tailored to support supply chain operations, including inventory finance, to help businesses maintain operational continuity. Felix also intends to leverage MCB's capabilities in providing strong market insights and research to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies for growth in a competitive landscape.

Thierry Hebraud, CEO, MCB Ltd, said:

"At Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB), we are dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and driving sustainable growth. Felix's appointment is crucial as it underscores our commitment to responsible banking practices and ethical leadership. His extensive knowledge of the African banking sector and his role as Chief Representative for MCB in East Africa will be instrumental in forging strategic partnerships and enhancing our market presence. I look forward to the impactful contributions Felix will bring to our broader mission of advancing the region's economic development."