Rwanda: Producer Element Is Still At 1 - 55am--Management

Renowned Rwandan producer cum singer Element Eleeeh has not left 1:55AM Ltd, according to the record label management.

This comes after rumors suggested that Element had left the record label which manages top Rwandan musicians including Bruce Melodie, Kenny Sol and Ross Kana, after 1:55AM logo was nowhere to be seen in the video clip of his brand new track 'Tombé' which premiered on March 24.

1:55AM overseas all projects produced by its artists as the executive producer. However, Element's Tombé dropped with Eleéesphere World Wide Music logo was displayed in the video as the executive producer, sparking debates that the producer may be on the verge of exiting the record label.

ALSO READ: Producer Element starts singing, outs new single 'Kashe'

Speaking to The New Times, Kenny Mugarura, one of the persons in charge of the house's operations, refuted any claims that Element has severed ties with 1:55AM, clarifying that "he is still actively working with us as a producer but not a performing artiste."

"When we signed him, he was a producer and he still provides his services. Element is contributing as a producer, which aligns with his role within the company. There is nothing wrong between us," Mugarura said.

ALSO READ: Fast-rising music producer Element on making hits and elevating the local music industry

When questioned about the absence of the logo, Element clarified that he has never been signed as an artiste with 1:55AM Ltd and that gives him the right to work with anyone, just like the music house.

"I have never signed as an artiste and my job at 1:55AMfocuses on music production," Element said, adding that he remains committed to the company and has no plans of departing.

Element is back on the spotlight after releasing his brand new song which features renowned choreographer Sherrie Silver as a vixen in its video clip directed by Gad.