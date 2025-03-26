Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has expressed 'joy and anticipation' after Zimbabwe's Minister of Sports, Art and Recreation, swimming sensation Kirsty Coventry has become the first woman and African to be elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

At 41, the two-time Olympic swimming champion is also the youngest ever elected to be the most powerful person in sports governance. She will begin her eight-year term in charge of the IOC in June.

IOL has previously reported that moments after Coventry was elected the 10th president of the IOC, she told the audience at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece, on Thursday: "I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Today glass ceilings were shattered, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model."

In South Africa, McKenzie said Coventry's ascension to world sports' top job signals a welcome step forward in the global dynamics of sport administration.

"We must pay tribute to the work of the outgoing president of the IOC, Dr Thomas Bach, who received us so warmly and respectfully as a member country at Olympic House, after paying an official visit to South Africa last year," said McKenzie.

"To know that the reins are being passed to an individual as accomplished and outspoken as Kirsty Coventry fills us with hope for the future of world sport, and Africa and the Global South's place in it."

McKenzie also spoke glowingly of Coventry's achievements.

"She was already the most decorated Olympian in African history, with seven medals, including two golds.

"She has now reached the highest of pinnacles in all of sport," added Minister McKenzie, paying tribute to the strong support Coventry was given by IOC members, winning the election on the first ballot, with 49 votes.

"This achievement is a proud moment for all of Africa. I look forward to engaging the president-elect personally in days to come, and to express my support for all the hard work that we know still lies ahead."

Spokesperson for the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Stacey-Lee Khojane said since becoming minister in 2024, McKenzie has used the platform tirelessly to argue the case for the end of what he has termed "sports apartheid", where some of the world's premier sporting tournaments never see expression through hosting in Africa.

"While numerous countries have hosted multiple Olympic Games, the entire continent of Africa has never hosted one," said Khojane.

"In a move towards changing this imbalance, South Africa lodged an Expression of Interest to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games with the IOC in Switzerland in November of 2024, in a ministerial delegation that included the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, with the support of IOC Member in South Africa, Anant Singh, and IOC Honorary Member Sam Ramsamy."

IOL reported last week that Coventry's election to global sports' most powerful position marks a significant advancement in breaking glass ceilings that have historically sidelined women from leadership roles in sports. Her triumph stands as a beacon of hope for underrepresented voices in a field traditionally dominated by men.

In her acceptance speech, Coventry said: "This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine-year-old girl, I never thought I'd be standing up here one day, getting to give back to this incredible movement of ours.

"This is not just a huge honour but is a reminder of my commitment to every single one of you that I will lead this organisation with so much pride, with the values at the core. And I will make all of you very, very proud, and hopefully extremely confident in the decision that you have taken today. Now we've got some work together."