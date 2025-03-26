Zimbabwe: 'My Daughter Is Alive' - Lesedi Molapisi's Father Denies 'Fake News' of Execution in Bangladesh

Goitsemodimo Molapisi, the father of Lesedi Molapisi, is urging the public to cease spreading fake news about his daughter's fate after reports of her execution circulated online.

Lesedi, who was arrested at a Bangladesh airport in 2022 with about 3kg of heroin, was sentenced to death for drug trafficking.

Goitsemodimo is adamant that his daughter is still alive and believes that she will be released.

"I'm praying day and night. My daughter will be released. I'm hopeful," he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

In an emotional plea, Goitsemodimo expressed his distress about the harmful rumours.

"We were shocked to see fake news trending in the news media to the fact that my daughter has been executed, and this has been speculated by heartless people who are not sensitive enough to accommodate the parents, relatives and friends of Lesedi," he said.

"My daughter is still alive -- as you might be aware, she is in prison in Bangladesh. We have made an appeal, and she cannot be executed while that is being processed."

Lesedi's arrest came as a shock to her family, especially her father, who revealed that he had no knowledge of her trip to Bangladesh.

"Lesedi was not working. She was staying in Gaborone with her elder sister, and before her arrest she visited us in December. She left us around January 18 2022. We were really shocked."

Goitsemodimo said his daughter is alive and he has been in communication with her every week.

"I speak to Lesedi every Friday through her lawyer in Bangladesh. Even last Friday, we talked. She's still healthy, but the problem is that she's suffering from depression after being in prison for more than three years."

Goitsemodimo said he is in contact with Lesedi's lawyers and they have filed an appeal. They are awaiting a response from the judges.

The Botswana government has also been actively assisting in the case, with efforts to have Lesedi extradited to Botswana for prosecution.

Goitsemodimo expressed his gratitude for the support from Botswana's government, particularly from President Duma Boko.

"I'm very happy with the diplomatic efforts made by the president in assisting the family to secure a pardon for Lesedi. He is doing his best and I'm quite happy with the level of assistance."

He condemned those responsible for circulating the false reports of his daughter's execution. "This has affected us a lot because we are still working around the clock to assist my daughter, together with the government of Botswana, and these people are starting to speculate. It is really affecting us."

He also expressed frustration with the way some individuals on social media have handled the situation: "Those people who are spreading heartless fake news are really affecting us. We appeal to all the people using news media platforms to assist us by praying for my daughter instead of spreading these rumours. It feels like we have taken part in the offence that has been committed by my daughter, and that is not right.

"I'm not happy with how people are commenting on social media. Some even seem to want to hear that my daughter has been executed."

Goitsemodimo said once Lesedi is released, he plans to support her recovery.

"The first thing I will do [is] just take for counselling. I will take her to professionals so that they can counsel her, and then we'll sit down and talk as to why she went to Bangladesh, because she never informed us."