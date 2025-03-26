Zimbabwe: World Cup Qualifier - Zimbabwe Not Scared of Super Eagles - Chirewa

<a Href="https — //businessday.ng/sports/article/world-cup-qualifier-super-eagles-focused-on-zimbabwe-clash-ekong/">Zimbabwe midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has vowed the Warriors will not be intimidated by the Super Eagles of Nigeria when they clash in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

Super Eagles regain momentum under Eric Chelle

Super Eagles' new head coach Eric Chelle secured his first victory in charge as Nigeria defeated Rwanda 2-0 last Friday in Kigali. The win breathed new life into their Group C qualifying campaign, following a poor start that saw them collect just one point from their opening four matches.

Before their win against Rwanda, the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions endured a frustrating run.

With the victory over Rwanda, Nigeria climbed to fourth place in Group C with six points, while Zimbabwe remained bottom of the table with three points from five matches.

Chirewa confident in Zimbabwe's chance against Nigeria

Despite their struggles, Tawanda Chirewa, the Huddersfield Town midfielder who is on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, remains confident in Zimbabwe's chances against Nigeria.

"I'm just focused on recovery and preparing to go again on Tuesday against Nigeria, which is a very good team," Chirewa, 21, told The Standard.

"A lot of their players compete in England and Europe, but I want to go out there and showcase my abilities. Our squad also has plenty of talented players, so there's no reason to fear Nigeria."

Must-win for Zimbabwe's qualification hopes

With only three points from five matches, Zimbabwe faces a must-win scenario to keep their fading qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, Eric Chelle will be eager to build on his debut victory when Nigeria host Zimbabwe on Tuesday, March 25, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The Super Eagles will be looking to make it back-to-back wins, while Zimbabwe will be desperate for their first victory in the campaign.