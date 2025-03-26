Zimbabwe: World Cup Qualifier - Zimbabwe Not Scared of Super Eagles - Chirewa

25 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Businessdayng

<a Href="https — //businessday.ng/sports/article/world-cup-qualifier-super-eagles-focused-on-zimbabwe-clash-ekong/">Zimbabwe midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has vowed the Warriors will not be intimidated by the Super Eagles of Nigeria when they clash in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

Super Eagles regain momentum under Eric Chelle

Super Eagles' new head coach Eric Chelle secured his first victory in charge as Nigeria defeated Rwanda 2-0 last Friday in Kigali. The win breathed new life into their Group C qualifying campaign, following a poor start that saw them collect just one point from their opening four matches.

Before their win against Rwanda, the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions endured a frustrating run.

With the victory over Rwanda, Nigeria climbed to fourth place in Group C with six points, while Zimbabwe remained bottom of the table with three points from five matches.

Chirewa confident in Zimbabwe's chance against Nigeria

Despite their struggles, Tawanda Chirewa, the Huddersfield Town midfielder who is on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, remains confident in Zimbabwe's chances against Nigeria.

"I'm just focused on recovery and preparing to go again on Tuesday against Nigeria, which is a very good team," Chirewa, 21, told The Standard.

"A lot of their players compete in England and Europe, but I want to go out there and showcase my abilities. Our squad also has plenty of talented players, so there's no reason to fear Nigeria."

Must-win for Zimbabwe's qualification hopes

With only three points from five matches, Zimbabwe faces a must-win scenario to keep their fading qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, Eric Chelle will be eager to build on his debut victory when Nigeria host Zimbabwe on Tuesday, March 25, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The Super Eagles will be looking to make it back-to-back wins, while Zimbabwe will be desperate for their first victory in the campaign.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.