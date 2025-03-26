Zimbabwe: Prison Officer in Court for Assisting Robbery Suspects Escape

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer who allegedly assisted two armed robbery suspects escape from lawful custody at the Harare Magistrates Court on Friday was hauled before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Monday.

Donald Madzinga was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to Tuesday for bail application.

The court heard he was paid US$500 to release two armed robbery suspects who were involved in the widely publicised Quest Financial US$720,000 heist.

The prison warden is being charged with criminal abuse of office charges.

He is also charged with assisting suspects to escape from lawful custody.

Prosecuting, Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on sometime this month Madzinga hatched a plan to assist two inmates Tafadzwa Richard Marondera and Luke Zinyengere to escape from lawful custody.

"Contrary to his duties, accused conspired with the said inmates and agreed that they bring in a revolver to facilitate their escape and charged them US$700.

"One of the inmate's relative, Tinotenda Zinyengere was told to bring in a revolver, handed it over to Madzinga who would take and hand it over the inmates.

"Accused used his phone and allowed the said inmates to communicate with Tinotenda on the modalities of their plan.

"Tinotenda Zinyengere raised US$500 which he gave to accused who agreed to facilitate the deal," the court heard.

It is alleged that upon being handed over cash and the firearm, Madzinga went on to hand the revolver to inmate Luke who kept the firearm in their cell.

"On 21 March 2025 when both inmates were to appear in court 12 at Harare Magistrate Court, as per their plan, they took with them the firearm after concealing it in their pants," the State alleges.

The court heard that following close of business at court, the inmates as per plan escaped from lawful custody whilst being escorted into a prison truck which was to take them back to Harare Remand prison.

Luke escaped and robbed a motor vehicle at gun point while Marondera was arrested outside the court fence as he tried to run towards Belvedere road, Harare.

"Upon arrest, Madzinga was putting on Luke Zinyengere's white Gucci jacket with a green strip," the State alleges.