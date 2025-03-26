Zimbabwe: Operation Vala Umgodi - SAPS Arrest Undocumented Zimbabweans, Seize Illegal Mining Equipment

A large group of undocumented foreign nationals Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi are expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane in the North West.

The suspects were arrested during an ongoing Operation Vala Umgodi dealing with illicit mining and related crimes in the Bojanala Platinum District.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Mpho Manyoba said teams were deployed to confiscate two excavators and several other illegal mining equipment that was found abandoned at the Bapong illegal mining site in the Mogwase policing precinct on Thursday, March 20.

"The operation further led to the arrest of 10 individuals for contravention of Section 49 (1) (a) of the Immigration Act, 2002, in Gèelhoutpark, Rustenburg. The suspects who are Zimbabwe and Malawi foreign nationals, are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, March 24," Manyoba said.

In a separate incident in Freedom Park near Phokeng, a group of undocumented foreign nationals were also arrested.

"The team nabbed 12 undocumented foreign nationals from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi between Thursday and Friday, March 21, 2025. All the suspects are due to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane," Manyoba said.

In Mogwase, police further arrested nine undocumented foreign nations on Friday and Saturday in Moruleng. The team also confiscated illegal mining equipment at the Witrandjie illegal mining site.

In Schaumburg near Hartbeespoortdam, the team confiscated abandoned penduka machines and steel balls.

The acting Provincial Commissioner of the North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng thanked the members for their continuous efforts in the enforcement of the law.