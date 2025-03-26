Namibia: Hope Alive for Warriors After Draw ... Next Matches in September and October

The Brave Warriors of Namibia played out a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea yesterday afternoon at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match.

Peter Shalulile put Namibia ahead in the 50th minute with a brilliant assist from Deon Hotto. However, the lead was short-lived as Equatorial Guinea equalised just three minutes later, in the 53rd minute, through Saúl Coco.

Colo capitalised on a poorly blocked cross from Namibian goalkeeper Edward Maova, who failed to clear the ball properly, allowing the equaliser.

Both teams earned a point from the match, with Namibia now on 12 points in second place after six matches, while Equatorial Guinea gains 7 points. This result marks the highest points total Namibia has ever achieved in a World Cup qualification campaign, surpassing their previous best of 11 points from the 2014 and 2022 qualifiers, which were played over eight games.

The draw also puts Tunisia in a stronger position to extend their lead at the top, as they currently have 13 points and were scheduled to face Malawi late last night.

How the match unfolded

In the first half, Namibia dominated possession, but was unable to find an early lead. The second half saw a more urgent approach from both sides. In the 17th minute, Shalulile had a good chance at goal, but his shot rolled wide without troubling the goalkeeper.

In the 30th minute, Joslin Kamatuka nearly headed a Riaan Hanamub cross into the goal, but the Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper made a crucial save, tipping the ball onto the crossbar.

With time running out, Namibia made two substitutions in the 82nd minute to increase their attacking efforts and secure a win. Equatorial Guinea, on the other hand, shifted to a more defensive approach, focusing on counter-attacks.

What remains

Namibia's remaining fixtures are in September, with two home matches against Malawi and São Tomé and Príncipe, followed by two away matches against Liberia and Tunisia in October. The top team in each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The four highest-placed teams will have an opportunity to qualify via the playoffs.

Namibia is one of just nine teams yet to lose in the qualifiers, positioning themselves among strong contenders like Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Ivory Coast. A total of 53 African nations are participating in the qualifiers.