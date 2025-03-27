Africa: 'Renewables Are Renewing Economies', UN Chief Tells Top Climate Forum

Ministers from 40 countries met on Wednesday at the first major climate forum of 2025 to discuss progress in renewable energy generation and the rising toll of inaction over rising temperatures.

2025 marks a milestone: the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the deadline for countries to submit their updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), designed to keep the global goal alive of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Addressing the 16th Petersberg Climate Dialogue (PCD) in Berlin - the first official gathering on climate since last year's COP29 summit in Baku - the UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a strong call for decisive climate action.

He said the year had begun against a backdrop of geopolitical instability and widespread cuts to overseas aid budgets.

"There is much uncertainty and instability in our world," which is why "every country must step up and play their part," he emphasised.

Renewables: A bright spot

Despite global tensions, Mr. Guterres pointed to a promising development: 2024 was officially a record year for global renewable energy production, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Renewables made up over 92 per cent of all new electricity capacity installed last year - equivalent to the total electricity capacity of Brazil and Japan combined.

Europe's capacity rose by nine per cent, with Germany contributing over a quarter of that growth. Meanwhile, Africa's grew by nearly seven per cent.

"All of this is another reminder of a 21st century truth: Renewables are renewing economies," Mr. Guterres said. They are "powering growth, creating jobs, lowering energy bills, and cleaning our air."

Wind power has dropped in cost by 60 per cent since 2010; solar is now 90 per cent cheaper.

Clean energy contributed significantly to economic growth in 2023 - accounting for five per cent of India's GDP growth, six per cent of the US', and one-third of the EU's.

The rising toll of inaction

Nevertheless, climate challenges are piling up, the UN chief continued.

"It seems records are shattered at every turn - the hottest day of the hottest month of the hottest year of the hottest decade ever," Mr. Guterres said.

Those suffering most are the world's most vulnerable - grappling with rising food and insurance costs, displacement and growing insecurity.

The World Meteorological Organization confirmed in late December that 2024 was another year of alarming climate records. For the first time, global temperatures were 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels during a calendar year.

"Scientists are clear - it is still possible to meet the long-term 1.5 degree limit," the Secretary-General stressed. "But it requires urgent action. And it requires leadership."

Call for ambition

New NDCs are due by September 2025. These plans must align with the 1.5°C target and collectively cut emissions by 60 per cent by 2035, compared with 2019 levels.

"These new plans are a unique opportunity to deliver - and lay out a coherent vision for a just green transition," Mr. Guterres said.

He reiterated that efforts must be made according to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities but added: "Everybody must do more."

The G20 most industralised nations - responsible for most global emissions - must lead the way.

The UN Climate Promise is already supporting 100 countries in preparing their next plans. A high-level event in September will take stock of progress and push for greater action.

Financing action

Implementation of the COP29 finance agreement is crucial to support developing countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Business Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I count on the leadership of the COP29 and COP30 Presidencies to deliver a credible roadmap to mobilise $1.3 trillion a year by 2035," said the Secretary-General.

He also called for doubling adaptation finance to at least $40 billion annually by the end of this year and for serious contributions to the Loss and Damage Fund.

To get there, stronger collaboration - across governments, societies, and sectors - is vital.

Looking ahead

As the Petersberg Dialogue sets the tone for the year ahead, Mr. Guterres issued a final rallying cry:

"Those who lag behind must not discourage us but rather strengthen our resolve. The rewards are there for the taking, for all those ready and willing to lead the world through these troubled times."

"We are at a turning point. I urge you to seize this moment; and seize the prize," he concluded.