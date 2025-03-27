Sudan: Rights Chief Deplores Deadly Army Strikes On North Darfur Market

26 March 2025
UN News Service

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has again called for greater protection of civilians in war-torn Sudan following deadly army airstrikes in North Darfur earlier this week.

Volker Türk issued a statement on Wednesday saying he was deeply shocked by reports that hundreds of civilians were killed, and scores injured, in the 24 March strikes on a busy market in Tora Village.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and a rival military known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been at war for nearly two years.

On Wednesday, international media reported that the army had recaptured the capital, Khartoum, which had mostly been under RSF control since fighting erupted in April 2023.

The army recaptured the presidential palace last Friday and is now reportedly in control of all the bridges across the River Nile which connect the different areas of the capital area.

Indiscriminate killings continue

The UN rights chief said his Office, OHCHR, learned that 13 of those killed in Monday's airstrikes belonged to a single family, and that some of the injured are also reportedly dying due to the extremely limited access to healthcare.

OHCHR have also received reports that in the aftermath of the attack, members of the RSF arbitrarily arrested and detained civilians in Tora.

Both the RSF and Government forces have been accused of indiscriminately shelling civilian areas during the brutal conflict.

"Despite my repeated warnings and appeals to both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law, civilians continue to be killed indiscriminately, maimed and mistreated on a near daily basis, while civilian objects remain an all-too-frequent target," said Mr. Türk.

He once again urged both parties to take all measures to avoid harming civilians and attacking civilian objects.

The High Commissioner warned that Indiscriminate attacks and attacks against civilians, and civilian objects, are unacceptable and may constitute war crimes.

"There must be full accountability for violations committed in this latest attack, and the many other attacks against civilians that have preceded it. Such conduct must never become normalized," he said.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.