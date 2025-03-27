Sudan: El Burhan Declares 'Khartoum Free' As Sudan Army Secures Capital

26 March 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Khartoum — Commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, arrived at the Republican Palace in Khartoum today, declaring the capital "free" of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He delivered the declaration from the site of the army's major recapture, the palace, a key government stronghold, was seized by the RSF before being retaken by the army last week.

"Khartoum is free, it's done, "El Burhan said in a televised address, following new gains against the RSF.

Sudanese forces reportedly overran an RSF base and surrounded Khartoum International Airport, consolidating their hold on the capital.

The RSF claimed full control of Kagawa in West Kordofan.

Former UN envoy Volker Perthes told the Associated Press that the army's advances could push the RSF back to Darfur but cautioned that the war is far from over.

North Darfur

SAF warplanes bombed the weekly market in Tora, North Darfur, on Monday, killing and wounding dozens. Activists shared footage showing widespread destruction. Whilst the exact number of dead still remains unclear, some metrics estimate that at least 100 were killed in the strike, according to the BBC.

