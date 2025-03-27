South Africa: Motsoaledi Urges Global Action to Address Health Funding Gaps

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has reiterated the importance of nations reallocating resources towards health, strengthening global health partnerships, and exploring innovative financing mechanisms to address funding gaps.

The Minister was delivering the keynote address at the second meeting of the G20 Health Working Group today in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Minister used the platform to highlight South Africa's commitment to universal health coverage (UHC) through the National Health Insurance (NHI) system, which aims to provide financial protection and efficient resource utilisation.

"In South Africa, we are actively pursuing transformation to achieve universal health coverage through our NHI system.

"The NHI is designed to provide financial protection for all, ensuring that access to quality healthcare is not dependent on one's ability to pay [for] it, and it will also assist in the efficient utilisation of our resources by pulling funds and strategically purchasing services."

Motsoaledi cited data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which indicate that the number of people shielded from catastrophic health spending had been steadily increasing before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since then, about 100 million people have fallen back into financial hardship due to health-related expenses.

Motsoaledi believes that the NHI is a concrete demonstration of government's commitment to leaving no one behind, and fostering and strengthening the resilience of the health system.

The Minister quoted the late Harvard Department of Anthropology's Professor Paul Farmer on the value of all lives and urged G20 members to increase public financing of health systems as a fundamental investment.

"I want to quote the idea that 'some lives matter less' is the root of all that is wrong with the world.

"We implore all G20 members to champion increased public financing of health systems.

"This is not merely a budgetary issue; it's a fundamental investment in our collective future."

Motsoaledi urged attendees to prioritise public health over competing interests, ensuring that adequate resources are allocated to meet the health needs of the nation's populations.

"Furthermore, we must all align our efforts beyond financing. We must address the persistent health inequities that plague our world."

Non-communicable diseases

Motsoaledi highlighted the importance of addressing health inequities, particularly in low and middle-income countries, and the need for multilateral approaches to prevent and control non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He said the upcoming United Nations High-Level Meeting on NCDs is seen as a crucial opportunity to galvanise global action against chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases.

"We must alleviate the financial burden, restrict unhealthy food marketing, finance emergency health services, and accelerate cervical cancer elimination, the only cancer which is preventable."

The theme of the three-day meeting is: "Accelerating Health Equity, Solidarity, and Universal Coverage".

Along with this meeting, a co-sponsored event focused on eliminating cervical cancer, is also taking place.

"We must move beyond dialogue and commit to concrete steps. South Africa is committed to collaborating with all the G20 members to achieve our shared goals.

"Let us work together to ensure that health remains a priority, not a commodity, especially during these unstable economic times," Motsoaledi added.

South Africa, which assumed the G20 Presidency in December, is currently hosting various working groups and ministerial meetings throughout the country.

These meetings are focused on key topics such as health, employment, trade, tourism, and the digital economy -- all in preparation for the G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled for November this year.

The G20 comprises 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and the United States. It also includes two regional bodies - the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU).