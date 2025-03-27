Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Emphasises Commitment to Informal Sector, Calls for Organised Operations

President Mnangagwa has said the Second Republic remains committed to responding to the needs of all sectors and communities, pursuant to leaving no one and no place behind.

In his address at an engagement with vendors at State House today, the President said the informal sector plays a crucial role in the country's economy, providing livelihoods for millions of citizens.

However, he said there are some worrisome trends affecting the sector, adding that these should not be left unchecked.

". . . if left unchecked, they will have dire ripple effects to our country and overshadow the important role of this critical sector."

President Mnangagwa said all sectors and communities have the responsibility to build, modernise and industrialise the country, not only for the present generation, but for future generations.

"This duty lies with all of us as a united and patriotic people with one shared vision for Zimbabwe," he said.