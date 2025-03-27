Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Emphasises Commitment to Informal Sector, Calls for Organised Operations

26 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

President Mnangagwa has said the Second Republic remains committed to responding to the needs of all sectors and communities, pursuant to leaving no one and no place behind.

In his address at an engagement with vendors at State House today, the President said the informal sector plays a crucial role in the country's economy, providing livelihoods for millions of citizens.

However, he said there are some worrisome trends affecting the sector, adding that these should not be left unchecked.

". . . if left unchecked, they will have dire ripple effects to our country and overshadow the important role of this critical sector."

President Mnangagwa said all sectors and communities have the responsibility to build, modernise and industrialise the country, not only for the present generation, but for future generations.

"This duty lies with all of us as a united and patriotic people with one shared vision for Zimbabwe," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.