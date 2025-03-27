Zimbabwe: Presidents Mnangagwa, Ruto to Set Terms of Reference for DRC Mediation Panel

Consultations to set a date for a high-level briefing between SADC Chairperson President Mnangagwa and his East African Community counterpart, Kenyan President William Ruto to outline the terms of reference for a panel of eminent African leaders tasked with finding a lasting solution to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have commenced.

This follows Monday's virtual joint summit of SADC and EAC Heads of State and Government, which appointed five former African presidents to mediate the crisis.

Regional leaders appointed former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Catherine Samba Panza (Central African Republic) and Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia) to spearhead efforts to end the conflict in DRC.

President Mnangagwa and President Ruto were directed to convene the briefing within seven days to outline the panel's mandate and tasks.

In an interview, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira said: "We do not have a date yet.

"However, we have started consultations on when to have the briefing that is set to be held in the next seven days.

"The briefing will outline the panel's mandate and tasks among other issues they should be ceased with."

He said the panel of statesmen is expected to facilitate dialogue between warring parties, including the Congolese government and the M23 rebels, to promote peaceful negotiations and address underlying grievances.

They are also expected to advocate for international support and assistance for the DRC, including humanitarian aid, funding for development initiatives, and resources for rebuilding affected communities.

Recently, the United Nations Security Council applauded efforts by the two regional blocs to resolve the DRC crisis and strongly condemned the ongoing offensive by M23 rebels in the eastern DRC.

The Security Council demanded that the M23 immediately cease hostilities, withdraw from all areas that it controls, and fully reverse the establishment of illegitimate parallel administrations in the DRC territory.

The UN body called on the Rwanda Defence Forces to stop supporting the armed group and immediately withdraw from Congolese territory without preconditions.

It reiterated the urgent appeal for all parties to conclude an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by leaders from EAC and SADC.

M23, which refers to March 23, 2009 is the latest group of ethnic Tutsi-led insurgents to take up arms against Congolese forces.

It launched the current rebellion in 2022.

According to reports at least 7 000 people have died in the fighting since January this year with over 600 000 people having been displaced by the fighting since November 2024.