Zimbabwe: ZIMSEC Opens Mop-Up Registration for November 2025 Exams

The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced a mop-up and consolidation registration window for candidates who will miss the initial registration deadline for the November 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level Examinations.

The special registration period will run from 31 March to 16 May 2025, allowing late candidates to register, amend details and update Continuous Assessment (CA) records.

Speaking on the development, ZIMSEC director of Examinations Administration, Mr Vutelani Mguni said the opportunity was of paramount importance.

"This facility is designed to assist candidates who, for various reasons, failed to meet the initial registration deadline," he said.

"It also allows examination centres to correct registration errors, particularly for private candidates mistakenly classified as formal candidates."

However, Mr Mguni made it clear that the window does not apply to June or Grade Seven (7) 2025 registrations.

Candidates who missed the June registration can only register for the November session during this period.

"We urge all affected candidates, parents, and school heads to take advantage of this window, as there will be no extensions beyond 16 May 2025," he said.

Heads of examination centres have been directed to submit amendments through Amendment Forms, rather than using the Candidate Registration System (CRS).

The mop-up registration period provides a lifeline for students who might have otherwise missed their chance to sit for their final exams. With the deadline set, all stakeholders are encouraged to act swiftly to avoid last-minute challenges.