Ethiopia: Major State-Owned Enterprises Briefed On Ethiopia's Ongoing Debt Restructuring Efforts

The Ministry of Finance has officially briefed major State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) on the country's ongoing debt restructuring efforts following the recent agreement reached with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC).

The State Minister of Finance, Eyob Tekalegn, advised the major State-Owned Enterprises to commence preparations for the upcoming Memorandum of Understanding negotiations, ensuring alignment with Ethiopia's broader economic reform agenda.

The engagement marks a crucial step in enhancing transparency, coordination, and financial sustainability as Ethiopia advances its debt restructuring process.