Ethiopia Shares Its Urban Development Success Stories At UN-Habitat Executive Board Meeting

26 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — A high-level Ethiopian delegation led by State Minister of Urban and Infrastructure, Fenta Dejen took part in the 1st Session of the UN-Habitat Executive Board Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

UN-Habitat presented a comprehensive report on its normative and operational activities in Ethiopia and Central America, during which it commended the country's development endeavors.

On the occasion, the State Minister emphasized that Ethiopia's ongoing projects, supported by UN-Habitat, align with the national urban development policy and the 10-Year Development Plan.

In such score, he urged UN-Habitat to scale up efforts in supporting initiatives aimed at improving urban livelihoods and infrastructure.

The State Minister also highlighted the importance of UN-Habitat's Draft Strategic Plan for 2026-2029, which focuses on global housing challenges, and reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to resilient urban housing.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.