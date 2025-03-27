Ethiopia Shares Its Urban Development Success Stories At UN-Habitat Executive Board Meeting

Addis Ababa, — A high-level Ethiopian delegation led by State Minister of Urban and Infrastructure, Fenta Dejen took part in the 1st Session of the UN-Habitat Executive Board Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

UN-Habitat presented a comprehensive report on its normative and operational activities in Ethiopia and Central America, during which it commended the country's development endeavors.

On the occasion, the State Minister emphasized that Ethiopia's ongoing projects, supported by UN-Habitat, align with the national urban development policy and the 10-Year Development Plan.

In such score, he urged UN-Habitat to scale up efforts in supporting initiatives aimed at improving urban livelihoods and infrastructure.

The State Minister also highlighted the importance of UN-Habitat's Draft Strategic Plan for 2026-2029, which focuses on global housing challenges, and reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to resilient urban housing.