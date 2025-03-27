Kenya: Duale Vows to Prioritise Universal Health Coverage As He Takes Over Health Ministry

26 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Aden Duale has pledged to prioritise the advancement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as he assumes his new role as the Cabinet Secretary for Health.

Duale, who previously headed the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry, expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for entrusting him with the portfolio.

"I am deeply grateful to H.E. President William Ruto for his trust and confidence in appointing me to lead the Ministry of Health. It has been an honour serving at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry, where we advanced key environmental and climate action policies," Duale said.

He emphasised his commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery by working closely with stakeholders to ensure accessible, quality services for all Kenyans.

"Health is central to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and I look forward to fostering inter-ministerial collaboration to enhance service delivery and improve lives across the nation," he added.

Duale takes over the Health Ministry amid challenges, including the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has faced criticism over disruptions in healthcare services nationwide.

His appointment follows a Cabinet reshuffle by President Ruto, which saw outgoing Health CS Deborah Barasa reassigned to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry.

Announcing the changes on Wednesday, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the reshuffle aims to enhance service delivery under the BETA framework.

"The President has congratulated the nominees and conveyed his best wishes as they undergo the requisite parliamentary approval process in fulfilment of legal requirements under our Constitution," Koskei said.

