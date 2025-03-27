Tanzania: President Tebboune Receives Former President of Tanzania

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Tuesday the former president of the United Republic of Tanzania, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, who handed over to him a letter from Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The audience was attended by the chief of staff of the presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, the minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, and the minister of Health, Abdelhak Saihi.