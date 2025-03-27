Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting ISIS-Somalia

26 March 2025
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
By U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted multiple airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia on March 25, 2025.

The airstrikes occurred in the vicinity of the Golis Mountains, Somalia.

AFRICOM's initial assessment is that multiple ISIS-Somalia operatives were killed and no civilians were harmed.

ISIS-Somalia has proved both its will and capability to attack U.S. and partner forces. This group's malicious efforts threaten U.S. security interests.

U.S. Africa Command, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia's ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our civilians abroad.

Specific details about the operation will not be released to ensure continued operations security.

Read the original article on Africom.

