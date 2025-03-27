Kenya: Nakuru Deputy Governor Kones Addresses Leadership Vacuum Concerns Amid Kihika's Absence

Nairobi — Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones has stated that there is no leadership vacuum in the county's leadership.

This comes after a section of residents filed a petition before the county assembly, calling for an immediate investigation into the whereabouts of Governor Susan Kihika.

"When the governor went to the USA to deliver, she wrote a letter which was circulated on all WhatsApp platforms, ensuring that the county continues to function smoothly. The governor has a lot of faith in me and the officers working in the county, so there is no vacuum. I want to state that very clearly," the Deputy Governor said.

In a letter dated January 17, 2025, Nakuru County Chief of Staff clarified that the governor is in good health and currently on maternity leave in the United States after giving birth to twins.

Kones confirmed that he has been chairing all County Executive Committee meetings to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Article 179(4) and (5) identifies the county governor and the deputy county governor as the chief executive and deputy chief executive of the county, respectively. It goes on to state that "when the county governor is absent, the deputy county governor shall act as the county governor."

However, the County Government Act (2012) bars the deputy governor, while acting in the office of the governor, from nominating, appointing, or dismissing any officer, as that is the exclusive responsibility of the substantive governor.

In a statement dated February 25, women legislators questioned the bias against women in leadership positions.

"We affirm that Her Excellency Susan Kihika, just like any other parent, has the right to maternity leave to care for her child. We therefore demand the following: one, an end to gender-based attacks on Governor Susan Kihika and all our women leaders," they stated.

This came after an activist shared a letter on his social media page, in which he had asked US President Donald Trump to deport Governor Kihika back to Kenya so she could resume her duties.

"Governor Kihika, elected in August 2022, has allegedly been seeking maternity and newborn medical attention in the USA for an extended period. While maternity leave is recognized under Kenyan law for up to 90 days, she has been absent for nearly five months, creating a leadership vacuum in Nakuru County," part of the letter read.