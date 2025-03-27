Ethiopia: Over 14,000 Kilograms of Fish Being Harvested Daily From GERD

Addis Ababa, — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has created the potential for daily fish production exceeding 14,000 Kilograms, Fisheries Development Desk Head Fasil Dawit disclosed.

Speaking to ENA, the desk head at Ministry of Agriculture said although Ethiopia possesses significant potential in fisheries, it has been facing various challenges that hindered full utilization of the resource.

He added that well focused efforts are now given to address obstacles in fish development at the national level, thereby increasing production and productivity to maximize benefits.

Progress is well underway in fish production, Fasil noted, citing the tangible transformation in fisheries development within the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as an example.

He elaborated that fish species in high demand are being harvested in abundance at the dam, creating a capacity exceeding 14,500 Kilograms daily.

"Remarkable fish production is well underway at the GERD, where youth and private investors operate. Recent data show that over 14,500 Kilograms are collected. This has a significant impact on our economic goals, particularly in achieving food self-sufficiency," the desk head stated.

Fasil further noted the presence of diverse fish species in the water impounded within the GERD, emphasizing the high demand for the fish harvested.

"What makes the GERD unique is the abundant presence of the highly valued Nile Perch. Additionally, the 'Korosso' fish, which is widely marketed in central Ethiopia and other regions, is being produced in large quantities at the GERD, a relatively new fisheries area, potentially exceeding production levels in other locations."

He also highlighted that the sector is significantly contributing to job creation beyond its economic benefits.

According to the desk head, ongoing efforts to further boost fish production include distributing fish fingerlings, facilitating fish production in water bodies where it is currently absent, and conducting awareness campaigns.

Fisheries expert at the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State Agriculture Bureau, Bushen Fufa, emphasized that fish production at the GERD plays a vital role in ensuring the economic benefits of the region and the nation.

He stated that 64 associations have been organized in the sector, with 23 of the associations already providing employment opportunities.

"Approximately 1,600 youth have been organized into 64 groups, with 23 associations already operational. When all these organized associations become fully operational, and the sector is fully open, it will significantly benefit the region's revenue," Bushen said.

He added that collaborative efforts are underway to bring non-operational associations into operation.