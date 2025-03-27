Mauritius Strengthens Efforts to Combat Persistent Organic Pollutants

Mauritius is taking decisive action against Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), which threaten public health and the environment, especially vulnerable populations. Government is reinforcing controls to regulate and eliminate these toxic substances by enforcing strict import and disposal measures.

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Rajesh Anand Bhagwan, made this statement, this morning, at the opening of a three-day inception workshop on "Review and Update of the National Implementation Plan (NIP) for the Stockholm Convention on POPs in Mauritius," held at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel in Balaclava.

The event was attended by the Junior Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Ms Joanna Marie Bérenger; the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Amanda Serumaga; and other personalities.

In his address Minister Bhagwan recalled that POPs have been classified as a global environmental threat since the early 1990s, due to their persistence, bioaccumulation, and long-range transport across ecosystems. He reassured that, as a Small Island Developing State, Mauritius has taken significant steps in addressing POPs, including signing the Stockholm Convention in 2001 and banning several POPs through national regulations.

The Environment Minister dwelt on the numerous steps taken by the Government to address POPs, including expanding the list from 12 to 34 substances. He pointed out that Mauritius has banned the importation of 17 out of these 34 POPs. Government has also successfully disposed of hazardous chemicals, such as DDT which is a synthetic compound used in insecticides, and continues its efforts to reduce POP emissions through the 'Implementing Sustainable Low and Non-chemical Development in SIDS' project, he said.

Additionally, the Minister mentioned Mauritius' participation in the Global Chemicals Monitoring Programme, where air and milk samples are tested for POPs. While overall levels of POPs remain low, DDT continues to be a source of concern. Mr Bhagwan also highlighted the importance of updating the NIP to address new and emerging POPs. He urged stakeholders to actively engage in the process, outlining that collaborative efforts are essential to effectively manage chemical pollutants and ensure a healthy, sustainable future for Mauritius.

For her part Ms Serumaga expressed the UNDP's support to Mauritius in fulfilling its commitments under the Stockholm Convention, particularly in updating the NIP. She commended Mauritius' progress in addressing POPs and noted that the data collected through the project would help develop strategies for their management. She also praised the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management, and Climate Change for its efforts in driving the project forward, reaffirming the UNDP's commitment to ensuring its successful completion by 2025.