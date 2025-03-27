Uganda: Chaos in Tororo As Councillors Push for Transfer of RDC, Police Boss

The officials, along with District Chairperson John Okea, are accused of failing to combat corruption and allegedly enabling it instead.

Tororo District Council has erupted into chaos as councillors table a motion demanding the transfer of key security officials, including Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Albert Amula and Regional Police Commander (RPC) Fred Ahimbisibwe.

The motion, which has thrown the council into turmoil, follows their reported implication in a recently uncovered fake cement racket.

The council session remains heated, with councillors insisting on immediate action.

This is a developing story...