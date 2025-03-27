Nigeria: Amnesty International Condemns Arrests of Kano Journalists

Amnesty International said the harassment and intimidation of journalists using security agents must end, and their safety must be guaranteed.

Amnesty International has condemned the arrest of two Kano journalists by the police on the order of the state government.

The police arrested Buhari Abba, an online publisher, and Ismail Auwal, a freelance journalist, over a report deemed critical to the state's Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Waiya.

Amnesty International said the harassment and intimidation of the journalists must end and their safety guaranteed.

"Buhari Abba, an Online Editor with Kano Times, was invited by the Kano State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) of the Kano Police Command, where he was detained for hours.

"All these bizarre acts of intimidation are connected to an opinion article published by Kano Times. Plan to charge both journalists with defamation is unacceptable and shows utter disregard for freedom of expression and unlawful intolerance of dissenting voices.

"Kano State government and the Nigeria police must uphold their obligation to respect and facilitate everyone's right to freedom of expression.

"Attempts to use the police to punish Buhari Abba Rano and Isma'il Auwal must end, and their human rights and safety guaranteed", the rights organisation warned.

Background

On 24 February, the Kano Times published an article authored by Mr Auwal titled "Dear Governor Yusuf, Beware of Kano Information Commissioner Ibrahim Waiya."

The article is an open letter to Governor Yusuf, warning him about the potential political and administrative consequences of retaining Mr Waiya as Commissioner of Information.

Mr Auwal highlighted the historical support civil society organisations (CSOs) provided to the governor, particularly during the 2019 and 2023 elections.

However, he raises concerns over a growing rift between the CSOs and Mr Waiya, which has led to legal disputes.

In the article, Mr Auwal argued that Mr Waiya is unfit to mediate between the government and CSOs due to his past conflicts with them, warning that his involvement could further alienate key supporters.

Instead, he suggested Muhyi Magaji or Nura Ma'aji to replace Mr Waiya, saying they possess the credibility and temperament to perform the role better.